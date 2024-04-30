nubia's incredibly affordable foldable is now available in Europe
nubia showcased its crazy cheap foldable phone back in February and promised to make it available globally very soon. Although the Flip 5G is not yet available globally, customers in Europe can finally pick this one up from the company’s official website.
The Flip 5G landed in nubia’s European online store on April 29 and the prices are among the lowest in the market. For instance, the 8/256GB variant is available for purchase for just €600, while the 12/512GB model costs €700. The first 200 customers who purchase the nubia Flip 5G in Europe will receive a pair of nubia earbuds for free (€40 value).
Key highlights of the nubia Flip 5G include:
The affordable foldable phone is available in three different colors: Cosmic Black, Sunshine Gold, and Flowing Lilac. Although we don’t have any confirmation yet, we expect nubia to bring the Flip 5G to the United States too.
Customers in the United Kingdom can also buy the Flip 5G, but their prices are slightly different. The 8/256GB version is available for £500, while the 12/512GB variant is priced to sell for £700.
- Pocket-sized foldable design for unparalleled portability and convenience.
- Stunning 6.9-inch 120Hz AMOLED internal display for immersive viewing experiences.
- Long-lasting 4310mAh battery with 33W fast charging capabilities to keep you powered throughout the day.
- Impressive 50MP AI dual camera setup for capturing life's moments in stunning detail.
- Versatile 1.43-inch AMOLED external display for seamless navigation and interaction with your device.
