Nothing rumored to be releasing three new smartphones in 2025, including a possible Phone (3)

It appears that Nothing is currently in development of a total of three new smartphones which are expected to be released in the first half of 2025. While details are limited, there's speculation that one of these could be the Nothing Phone (3), which was recently spotted on Geekbench with the model code Nothing A059.





Nothing first burst onto the scene with the Phone (1), a device that immediately captured attention with its transparent back and its interesting Glyph Interface. This series of LED lights on the back of the phone that light up in different patterns for notifications and charging status, captured the attention of those that were hungry for something that looked "different" in the smartphone world, and it turned out to be a bold move that helped Nothing stand out in a crowded market. The Phone (2) followed, refining the design and improving the camera.





Now, according to a new leak, it seems Nothing is gearing up for another release — possibly with three new phones. The Geekbench listing for the A059 hints that the Phone (3) might be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. The listing also suggests the device will have 8GB of RAM and run on the upcoming Android 15. This could mean that Nothing is aiming for a more mid-range price point for the Phone (3), making it more accessible to those who want a unique phone without the flagship price tag. Either way, it will be exciting to see the direction they take.









Nothing's last phone release was the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, a slightly more affordable version of the Phone (2). They even released a limited-edition "Community Edition" of the Phone (2a) Plus, which had a glow-in-the-dark design. Both devices were popular and sold out quickly.





If the rumors are true, and Nothing is indeed working on three new phones, it will be interesting to see what the company has in store. Will they continue to push the boundaries of design? Will they introduce new features that change how we use our phones? Or will they focus on refining their existing phones, making them even better? We'll have to wait and see.