Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition with red, yellow, and blue accents is now official

Nothing has officially unveiled the Phone (2a) Special Edition, a vibrant new take on its transparent smartphone design. This limited-edition model marks the first time the company has combined red, yellow, and blue—all primary colors used separately in previous Nothing products—into a single device.

Phone (2a) Special Edition. A story of colour.



At the very core of Nothing is transparency. This idea of distilling things down to their most basic, yet beautiful form. If we apply this notion to colour we are left with red, yellow and blue. The primary colours. pic.twitter.com/54X2aYgQEN — Nothing (@nothing) May 29, 2024



The transparent aesthetic that Nothing is known for remains at the heart of the Phone (2a) Special Edition, with the addition of bold primary color accents adding a new dimension to the design. According to the official blog post announcement from Nothing, the Phone (2a) Special Edition "celebrates primary colors and their place within Nothing's brand identity."





Credit: Nothing

Adam Bates, Nothing's Design Director, expressed excitement over the unveiling of the Phone (2a) Special Edition, highlighting its exploration of the primary color palette and its reference to iconic design inspirations from the past. Bates believes the new design elevates the smartphone from a functional device to a striking piece of art. Adam Bates, Nothing's Design Director, expressed excitement over the unveiling of the Phone (2a) Special Edition, highlighting its exploration of the primary color palette and its reference to iconic design inspirations from the past. Bates believes the new design elevates the smartphone from a functional device to a striking piece of art.







The Phone (2a) Special Edition maintains the same specifications as the original Phone (2a), featuring a 6.7-inch 1080x2412 120 Hz AMOLED screen, a Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, a 50 MP main camera with OIS, a 50 MP ultrawide camera, a 32 MP selfie camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. The device also runs on The Phone (2a) Special Edition maintains the same specifications as the original Phone (2a), featuring a 6.7-inch 1080x2412 120 Hz AMOLED screen, a Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, a 50 MP main camera with OIS, a 50 MP ultrawide camera, a 32 MP selfie camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. The device also runs on Android 14