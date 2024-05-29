Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition with red, yellow, and blue accents is now official

By
1comment
Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition with red, yellow, and blue accents is now official
Nothing has officially unveiled the Phone (2a) Special Edition, a vibrant new take on its transparent smartphone design. This limited-edition model marks the first time the company has combined red, yellow, and blue—all primary colors used separately in previous Nothing products—into a single device.


The transparent aesthetic that Nothing is known for remains at the heart of the Phone (2a) Special Edition, with the addition of bold primary color accents adding a new dimension to the design. According to the official blog post announcement from Nothing, the Phone (2a) Special Edition "celebrates primary colors and their place within Nothing's brand identity."

Credit: Nothing

Adam Bates, Nothing's Design Director, expressed excitement over the unveiling of the Phone (2a) Special Edition, highlighting its exploration of the primary color palette and its reference to iconic design inspirations from the past. Bates believes the new design elevates the smartphone from a functional device to a striking piece of art.

We are very happy to unveil Phone (2a) Special Edition. The first product to explore our palette of the primary colours; red, blue and yellow. Its overall aesthetic references some of our design heroes from the past, whilst creating a new expression for a smartphone. Elevating a functional device into a striking piece of art.

The Phone (2a) Special Edition maintains the same specifications as the original Phone (2a), featuring a 6.7-inch 1080x2412 120 Hz AMOLED screen, a Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, a 50 MP main camera with OIS, a 50 MP ultrawide camera, a 32 MP selfie camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. The device also runs on Android 14.

Credit: Nothing

The Phone (2a) Special Edition is available for purchase starting today in limited quantities through Nothing's official website, with pricing starting at £349, €379, or INR 27,999, depending on the region. The device will also be available for purchase in London at Nothing's store in Soho starting on Saturday, June 1st.

With its striking new color scheme and limited availability, the Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition is likely to appeal to tech enthusiasts and design aficionados alike. While it may not offer any new features or functionalities compared to the original Phone (2a), its unique aesthetic makes it a standout option in the smartphone market.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile confirms the news customers were dreading and is prepared for backlash
T-Mobile confirms the news customers were dreading and is prepared for backlash
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
Here's our first possible glimpse at Galaxy Z Fold 6's external screen with symmetrical bezels
Here's our first possible glimpse at Galaxy Z Fold 6's external screen with symmetrical bezels

Latest News

iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless