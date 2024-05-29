Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition with red, yellow, and blue accents is now official
Nothing has officially unveiled the Phone (2a) Special Edition, a vibrant new take on its transparent smartphone design. This limited-edition model marks the first time the company has combined red, yellow, and blue—all primary colors used separately in previous Nothing products—into a single device.
Phone (2a) Special Edition. A story of colour.— Nothing (@nothing) May 29, 2024
At the very core of Nothing is transparency. This idea of distilling things down to their most basic, yet beautiful form. If we apply this notion to colour we are left with red, yellow and blue. The primary colours. pic.twitter.com/54X2aYgQEN
The transparent aesthetic that Nothing is known for remains at the heart of the Phone (2a) Special Edition, with the addition of bold primary color accents adding a new dimension to the design. According to the official blog post announcement from Nothing, the Phone (2a) Special Edition "celebrates primary colors and their place within Nothing's brand identity."
Credit: Nothing
Adam Bates, Nothing's Design Director, expressed excitement over the unveiling of the Phone (2a) Special Edition, highlighting its exploration of the primary color palette and its reference to iconic design inspirations from the past. Bates believes the new design elevates the smartphone from a functional device to a striking piece of art.
We are very happy to unveil Phone (2a) Special Edition. The first product to explore our palette of the primary colours; red, blue and yellow. Its overall aesthetic references some of our design heroes from the past, whilst creating a new expression for a smartphone. Elevating a functional device into a striking piece of art.
The Phone (2a) Special Edition maintains the same specifications as the original Phone (2a), featuring a 6.7-inch 1080x2412 120 Hz AMOLED screen, a Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, a 50 MP main camera with OIS, a 50 MP ultrawide camera, a 32 MP selfie camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. The device also runs on Android 14.
Credit: Nothing
The Phone (2a) Special Edition is available for purchase starting today in limited quantities through Nothing's official website, with pricing starting at £349, €379, or INR 27,999, depending on the region. The device will also be available for purchase in London at Nothing's store in Soho starting on Saturday, June 1st.
With its striking new color scheme and limited availability, the Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition is likely to appeal to tech enthusiasts and design aficionados alike. While it may not offer any new features or functionalities compared to the original Phone (2a), its unique aesthetic makes it a standout option in the smartphone market.
