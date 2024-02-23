New Nothing Phone (2a) leaked renders show it in two different colorways

Nothing's newest creation, the Nothing Phone (2a), officially launches on March 5th. However, with the date coming up so fast, the leaks continue to expose new details that leave very little to the imagination. The latest ones (via GSM Arena ), showcase the device in two colorways, and gives us a peak into the size of the bezels.





This latest round of renders, build upon the ones that were released This latest round of renders, build upon the ones that were released a few days ago , except now we see a bit more of this phone's unique personality. Traditionally, Nothing has released its phones in two colors — a dark and light version. It appears that the Phone (2a) will not be an exception to this.





Image Credit: GSMArena





Just as the previous leak, this latest one shows the distinct camera arrangement in the back panel, surrounded by three minimal Glyph LEDs. It appears this model won't feature wireless charging, unlike the Phone (1) and Phone (2).





A peek at the front shows remarkably slim and symmetrical bezels – a welcome sight often sacrificed in budget-oriented models. Additionally, the white version sports contrasting power and volume buttons.





Aside from what we have seen in the leaks, we already know for sure that the device will be powered by a custom version of the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, named the "Dimensity 7200 Pro." This fact was revealed by the company in a series of teasers that culminated in an announcement video.





Pricing is still a bit of a mystery, with a rumored European price point of €349 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage version and a €399 price tag for the model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. However, none of this is confirmed and neither is whether the United States pricing will be an exact conversion of that.





That said, with end of February just around the corner — and the official reveal date of March 5th coming up in less than two weeks — we won't have to wait very long to have all our questions answered. Hopefully, Nothing's entry into the mid-range market is a successful one. I am already very intrigued with what I have seen so far.