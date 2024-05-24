Nothing Phone (2a) is getting another color variant soon
Nothing Phone (2a) is pretty solid mid-range smartphone that features a unique design. Initially available in three colors – black, milk, and white, Nothing Phone (2a) got a blue version soon after launch.
However, it looks like Nothing plans to release another color variant for the Phone (2a), so if you’ve been considering this specific phone, you might want to wait a bit longer for the new color to be revealed.
Also, according to the teaser, the new color version of Nothing Phone (2a) might be exclusive to Indian retailer Flipkart, at least for a limited time. The retailer’s name appears on the teaser along with the “unique” word, which might suggest that the phone will be exclusively available through Flipkart at launch.
Based on the logo included in the teaser, the new color might be yellow, red, or a combination of the two. Obviously, there’s a chance that we’ve been trolled, and the new color will be none of those options.
At the moment, we have a teaser (via Fonearena) and a tip from reliable leaker Yogesh Brar. Unfortunately, neither mentions what the new color will be, but it looks like this is not the community edition model that’s supposedly scheduled for a July release.
