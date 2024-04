The Nothing Phone (2) crowd is mad once again (it's the flagship's recent update)

Have you guys forgotten that you have your flagship product in the name of nothing phone 2?

Why no updates yet, almost 3 months gone. — Babayaga Bhai (@babayaga1_9) March 26, 2024





Resolved a connectivity issue with car Bluetooth media players.

Optimized animations in certain scenarios for smoother transitions.

Updated Android Security Patch to April 2024.

Improved system stability to enhance overall performance.

And this got the Phone (2) owners mad… once again.





We need update in Camera Department, and there is battery draining and heating issue also — Tirtha Shankha Bachhar (@TirthaShankha) April 3, 2024







Facing the heating issue, battery draining and no update on camera this issue are facing please resolve the issue — Shahidh afshar (@ShahidhAfshar) April 2, 2024



No update on camera, heating n battery draining is still there — BUCKY (@Rinoyr4r) April 2, 2024



any chance of fixing the thermal issue and battery drain? — Frazer Braley (@FrazerBraley) April 2, 2024





The changelog should be:



No ring-mode quick toggle

No camera improvements

No recorder widget

No camera widget

No battery-life improvements

No haptic strength selector

No fix for the unstable third-party launcher support — (@ViciousSquidy) April 2, 2024

The update is a joke. No new widgets like the long-awaited Gallery app or the custom calling UI. In my opinion very sad. We want a good OS and no new products. — B̶X̶F̶ (@Blxckterfly) April 2, 2024

What kind of update is this , as a phone 2 user I thought you guys will provide few new features, bug fixes, heating issues, gaming issues instead you gave security patch update, seriously you guys think this is some kind of update — Mohan (@Mohan248003) April 2, 2024

Heating & Thermals, please fix this issue, and also, the music widget is not working properly with Spotify. Please take a look at it. — MandarX2 (@Mandar_X2) April 2, 2024



Last week, Nothing released an update for their mid-range budget-friendly star: the Nothing Phone (2a). While it brought enhanced overall camera performance, improved Portrait Mode, enhanced camera saturation and tone, it got the Nothing Phone (2) owners mad.Nothing's (current) flagship was sort of forgotten – or, at least, that was the opinion its owners were expressing over at X/Twitter:Nothing had forgotten nothing, apparently, and yesterday they rolled out Nothing OS 2.5.3 for Phone (2) with new customization options and April patch It adds the option to apply Nothing Icon Pack solely to the home screen, for better accessibility in the App Drawer. Also, the icon organization on the Home Screen has been improved by enabling users to scroll through pages while holding app icons.What's more, on the "Improvements" front, there are goodies like:Numerous comments all state the same – people want a fix for a battery drain issue they've been experiencing, a camera performance update is needed and something to tackle a heat issue as well: