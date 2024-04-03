Up Next:
The Nothing Phone (2) crowd is mad once again (it's the flagship's recent update)
Nothing's (current) flagship was sort of forgotten – or, at least, that was the opinion its owners were expressing over at X/Twitter:
Have you guys forgotten that you have your flagship product in the name of nothing phone 2?— Babayaga Bhai (@babayaga1_9) March 26, 2024
Why no updates yet, almost 3 months gone.
Nothing had forgotten nothing, apparently, and yesterday they rolled out Nothing OS 2.5.3 for Phone (2) with new customization options and April patch.
It adds the option to apply Nothing Icon Pack solely to the home screen, for better accessibility in the App Drawer. Also, the icon organization on the Home Screen has been improved by enabling users to scroll through pages while holding app icons.
- Resolved a connectivity issue with car Bluetooth media players.
- Optimized animations in certain scenarios for smoother transitions.
- Updated Android Security Patch to April 2024.
- Improved system stability to enhance overall performance.
And this got the Phone (2) owners mad… once again.
Numerous comments all state the same – people want a fix for a battery drain issue they've been experiencing, a camera performance update is needed and something to tackle a heat issue as well:
We need update in Camera Department, and there is battery draining and heating issue also— Tirtha Shankha Bachhar (@TirthaShankha) April 3, 2024
Facing the heating issue, battery draining and no update on camera this issue are facing please resolve the issue— Shahidh afshar (@ShahidhAfshar) April 2, 2024
No update on camera, heating n battery draining is still there— BUCKY (@Rinoyr4r) April 2, 2024
any chance of fixing the thermal issue and battery drain?— Frazer Braley (@FrazerBraley) April 2, 2024
The changelog should be:— (@ViciousSquidy) April 2, 2024
No ring-mode quick toggle
No camera improvements
No recorder widget
No camera widget
No battery-life improvements
No camera improvements
No haptic strength selector
No fix for the unstable third-party launcher support
The update is a joke. No new widgets like the long-awaited Gallery app or the custom calling UI. In my opinion very sad. We want a good OS and no new products.— B̶X̶F̶ (@Blxckterfly) April 2, 2024
What kind of update is this , as a phone 2 user I thought you guys will provide few new features, bug fixes, heating issues, gaming issues instead you gave security patch update, seriously you guys think this is some kind of update— Mohan (@Mohan248003) April 2, 2024
Heating & Thermals, please fix this issue, and also, the music widget is not working properly with Spotify. Please take a look at it.— MandarX2 (@Mandar_X2) April 2, 2024
