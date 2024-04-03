Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

The Nothing Phone (2) crowd is mad once again (it's the flagship's recent update)

By
1comments
Software updates Nothing
The Nothing Phone (2) crowd is mad once again (it's the flagship's recent update)
Last week, Nothing released an update for their mid-range budget-friendly star: the Nothing Phone (2a). While it brought enhanced overall camera performance, improved Portrait Mode, enhanced camera saturation and tone, it got the Nothing Phone (2) owners mad.

Nothing's (current) flagship was sort of forgotten – or, at least, that was the opinion its owners were expressing over at X/Twitter:



Nothing had forgotten nothing, apparently, and yesterday they rolled out Nothing OS 2.5.3 for Phone (2) with new customization options and April patch.

It adds the option to apply Nothing Icon Pack solely to the home screen, for better accessibility in the App Drawer. Also, the icon organization on the Home Screen has been improved by enabling users to scroll through pages while holding app icons.

What's more, on the "Improvements" front, there are goodies like:

  • Resolved a connectivity issue with car Bluetooth media players.
  • Optimized animations in certain scenarios for smoother transitions.
  • Updated Android Security Patch to April 2024.
  • Improved system stability to enhance overall performance.

And this got the Phone (2) owners mad… once again.

Numerous comments all state the same – people want a fix for a battery drain issue they've been experiencing, a camera performance update is needed and something to tackle a heat issue as well:










https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices

Latest News

Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless