Nothing OS 2.5.3 rolling out this week for Phone (2) with new customization options and April patch
Nothing Phone fans should get ready this week for a new update to the Phone (2) that promises to bring a mix of customization features and under-the-hood improvements. The impending update was announced today by the official Nothing account on X in order to prep its users. Here is what is highlighted in the changelog:
Nothing OS 2.5.3 also tackles a few things that aren't immediately obvious but definitely matter. For car owners, there's a fix for a Bluetooth connectivity issue that caused problems playing media. If you notice animations now feel a bit snappier, that's not your imagination – they've been optimized for a slicker experience.
Like a true surprise drop, Nothing hasn't given an exact rollout date for OS 2.5.3 this week, so keep checking that update notification. This update isn't about huge changes, it's about those small, peculiar touches that make Nothing OS…well, Nothing OS.
What's new:
- Added option to apply Nothing Icon Pack solely to the home screen, for better accessibility in the App Drawer.
- Improved icon organization on the Home Screen by enabling users to scroll through pages while holding app icons.
Improvements:
- Resolved a connectivity issue with car Bluetooth media players.
- Optimized animations in certain scenarios for smoother transitions.
- Updated Android Security Patch to April 2024.
- Improved system stability to enhance overall performance.
If you're a fan of Nothing's signature icon pack, you now have more control over its look. With OS 2.5.3, you can keep the distinctive icons on your Home Screen while switching to a more traditional layout in the App Drawer. This is a big win for accessibility, allowing you to organize things for maximum visibility.
Alongside this, organizing your Home Screen has gotten easier. Now you can scroll through pages even while you're moving around app icons – a small detail that makes rearranging things much more intuitive.
The April 2024 Android security patch is also bundled in with this update, making sure your Phone (2) is up-to-date with the latest protection. And as always, there's the promise of better overall stability.
Things that are NOT allowed: