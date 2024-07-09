Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Nothing Phone (2) gets an update with new features and bug fixes

By
0comments
Nothing Phone (2) gets an update with new features and bug fixes
If you have the latest Nothing Phone (2) that came out nearly a year ago, you are in for a treat. Carl Pei's company is rolling out an update that fixes several issues and introduces some new features.

The Nothing OS 2.6 update is now available for the Nothing Phone (2) users


Nothing typically rolls out OS updates in stages, so not everyone will get the update at the same time. This method helps the company keep an eye on any problems and ensure a smooth, stable deployment. If you want to check if the update is available for your device, follow these steps:

  1. Open the Settings on your Nothing phone.
  2. Scroll down and tap on System.
  3. Select System updates.

Your device will then automatically check for a new OS version. If an update is available, you'll see an option to download and install it.

The latest Nothing OS 2.6 update brings a host of new features like:

  • Support for deleting wallpaper history in Wallpaper Studio.
  • Enhanced initial setup for the Weather Widget/app with user-friendly prompts to add a specific city.
  • Support for displaying the CMF Watch battery level in the Quick Settings Bluetooth tile.
  • Optimized Low Lag Mode experience for Nothing earbuds.

But that's not all. The update also includes several Game Mode enhancements, like quick access to the Game Dashboard by tapping the left sidebar. Plus, incoming calls during games will now appear in a pop-up view, and you can reject third-party app calls while playing, which, in my opinion, is pretty convenient.

Moreover, after the update, Nothing Phone (2) users can block notifications during gameplay to minimize distractions. The company also optimized the light notifications to display more information while you are gaming.



In addition to the new features and enhancements, the OS update includes several bug fixes. For instance, Nothing has resolved a peculiar bug that affected voice and call recording on WhatsApp. Furthermore, the update addresses other issues, such as anomalies during emergency calls in specific scenarios and problems with some apps using the Cloned Apps feature correctly.

Recommended Stories
Keeping your phone up to date is essential for protecting your device and getting the most out of it. Nothing promises its users 3 years of Android OS updates and 4 years of security patches. This means the Nothing Phone (2) will be supported until 2027.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced
Updates to a Google website reveal Fuchsia OS will come to Android devices soon
Updates to a Google website reveal Fuchsia OS will come to Android devices soon
Lenovo’s new $300 tablet is what the Pixel Tablet should’ve been: Best entertainment tablet ever?
Lenovo’s new $300 tablet is what the Pixel Tablet should’ve been: Best entertainment tablet ever?
FCC wants your help to decide if T-Mobile should be allowed to buy fiber internet provider
FCC wants your help to decide if T-Mobile should be allowed to buy fiber internet provider

Latest News

The entertainment-oriented Fire HD 10 (2023) is currently dirt-cheap for Prime members on Amazon
The entertainment-oriented Fire HD 10 (2023) is currently dirt-cheap for Prime members on Amazon
Apple executives give details about the changes coming to the Photos app in iOS 18
Apple executives give details about the changes coming to the Photos app in iOS 18
Changing its mind, Apple approves the Epic Game Store for the EU
Changing its mind, Apple approves the Epic Game Store for the EU
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal is still in the spotlight, but not for long
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal is still in the spotlight, but not for long
The sleek Motorola Razr 2023 becomes cheaper than cheap after a bonkers $250 discount on Amazon
The sleek Motorola Razr 2023 becomes cheaper than cheap after a bonkers $250 discount on Amazon
What this unhappy long-term T-Mobile subscriber did will be repeated by many in the near future
What this unhappy long-term T-Mobile subscriber did will be repeated by many in the near future
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless