Nothing Phone (2) gets an update with new features and bug fixes
If you have the latest Nothing Phone (2) that came out nearly a year ago, you are in for a treat. Carl Pei's company is rolling out an update that fixes several issues and introduces some new features.
Nothing typically rolls out OS updates in stages, so not everyone will get the update at the same time. This method helps the company keep an eye on any problems and ensure a smooth, stable deployment. If you want to check if the update is available for your device, follow these steps:
Your device will then automatically check for a new OS version. If an update is available, you'll see an option to download and install it.
The latest Nothing OS 2.6 update brings a host of new features like:
But that's not all. The update also includes several Game Mode enhancements, like quick access to the Game Dashboard by tapping the left sidebar. Plus, incoming calls during games will now appear in a pop-up view, and you can reject third-party app calls while playing, which, in my opinion, is pretty convenient.
In addition to the new features and enhancements, the OS update includes several bug fixes. For instance, Nothing has resolved a peculiar bug that affected voice and call recording on WhatsApp. Furthermore, the update addresses other issues, such as anomalies during emergency calls in specific scenarios and problems with some apps using the Cloned Apps feature correctly.
Keeping your phone up to date is essential for protecting your device and getting the most out of it. Nothing promises its users 3 years of Android OS updates and 4 years of security patches. This means the Nothing Phone (2) will be supported until 2027.
The Nothing OS 2.6 update is now available for the Nothing Phone (2) users
Moreover, after the update, Nothing Phone (2) users can block notifications during gameplay to minimize distractions. The company also optimized the light notifications to display more information while you are gaming.
The Nothing Phone (2) catches the eye with its unique design. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Things that are NOT allowed: