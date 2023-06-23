Amazon UK has the stylish Nothing Phone (1) with 12GB of RAM on sale at a sweet £109 discount
If you're looking for a new phone with impressive specs and fancy design, you will be happy to learn that Amazon UK is currently selling the amazing mid-ranger Nothing Phone (1) at a sweet 22% discount. This means you will score £109 in savings if you take advantage of this deal and get yourself a brand new Nothing Phone (1) right now.
The Nothing Phone (1) is Nothing's first-ever smartphone; however, it works great without any hiccups, and most likely, you won't have any unnecessary dramas with it. It's powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, which is a solid midrange processor with pretty good performance. And this version of the Nothing Phone (1) comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space.
But we know that cameras are also extremely important these days, so you will be pleased that the Nothing Phone (1) is equipped with a 50 MP main camera that can shoot videos in up to 4K at 30fps and a 16 MP selfie snapper, that can capture videos in 1080p at 30fps. Overall, the phone takes very good pictures. Of course, they are not iPhone 14 Pro Max good, but they are still of a pretty nice quality.
In short, the Nothing Phone (1) packs great performance, nice cameras, a beautiful display, and amazing battery life. Also, its price is budget-friendly and the phone is now even more easier on the pocket with Amazon UK's current discount. Therefore you should definitely take advantage of this deal while you can score a Nothing Phone (1) at a sweet discount.
Nothing's first-ever phone also packs a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, which makes the device feel even snappier. As for the battery and battery life, the handset packs a 4500 mAh battery, which lets the Nothing Phone (1) last a whole day without the need to charge — with regular usage. The Nothing Phone (1) also comes with a 33W wired charging, which should fill the phone's tank in around 70 minutes, according to Nothing.
