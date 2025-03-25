Nothing changes how the Essential Key works on the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro
Nothing’s latest mid-rangers, the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro, are getting a major update just a few weeks after launch. This is the second update these phones receive, but instead of bringing fixes for a most part, Nothing OS 3.1 adds a bunch of new improvements and a couple of new features.
The most important change in the update is related to the Essential Key, which is now available in the Nothing Camera app on both phones. It will allow users to capture images directly with a short press to add a note or a long press for voice input.
If you’ve bought yourself one of Nothing’s latest smartphones, you can now add notes to a photo that’s been saved to the Essential Space area or record a voice memo when you’re in the Nothing camera app by simply long-pressing the Essential Key.
The Phone (3a) is getting a few more camera improvements, as well as other enhancements and bug fixes. Below is the full changelog as published by Nothing:
Camera enhancements
- More intuitive camera zoom interaction.
- Corrected the reddish skin tone issue in front-facing camera selfies.
- Enhanced white balance in rear camera indoor scenes.
- Better clarity and tone when capturing portraits in backlight conditions.
- Faster overall camera performance and responsiveness.
Other improvements
- Optimized Essential Space experience and performance.
- Improved AOD (Always-On Display) transition animations.
- Various bug fixes and stability improvements.
On the other hand, the Phone (3a) Pro is getting the same changes, along with one extra improvement to the focus accuracy at 2x focal length. If you’ve purchased either of the two Nothing phones, it’s recommended that you connect the phone to the internet after unboxing it and download the OTA update.
According to Nothing, this important update will be rolled out globally starting March 24. Since this a staggered deployment, it might take a few days to reach everyone, so be patient if you don’t see it on your phone yet.
