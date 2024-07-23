Nothing Phone (1) update adds new wallpapers, Game Mode enhancements, more
Nothing Phone OS 2.6 is now making its way to the Phone (1). The Chinese handset maker announced recently that a new update is rolling out to the Phone (1), which includes many Game Mode enhancements, several major bug fixes, and a few new features.
Also, the July 2024 security patch is included in the Nothing OS 2.6 update too, along with support for deleting wallpaper history in Wallpaper Studio. Speaking of which, the update adds 4 new wallpapers too in case you already went through everything Nothing originally had included on the Phone (1).
But wait, there’s more! Along with all the Game Mode improvements and the new wallpapers, Nothing included a bunch of bug fixes that are more than welcome considering they address some rather major issue.
Nothing Phone (1) users can now head to Settings / System / System Update and download Nothing OS 2.6. Those who don’t own one yet might want to read our Nothing Phone (1) review for more in-depth details on what makes this phone stand out.
Also, the July 2024 security patch is included in the Nothing OS 2.6 update too, along with support for deleting wallpaper history in Wallpaper Studio. Speaking of which, the update adds 4 new wallpapers too in case you already went through everything Nothing originally had included on the Phone (1).
As far as the Game Mode enhancements mentioned by Nothing, there are a bunch of improvements that those who love gaming on their phones will benefit. Here is the full list of changes:
- Tap the left Game Sidebar for quick access to Game Dashboard during games. Incoming calls during games can now be displayed in a pop-up view.
- Added support to reject third-party app calls during gameplay.
- Support for one-tap callback after rejecting a regular call.
- Optimized minimal display for notifications to show more information during games in landscape mode.
- Added support for blocking notifications during gameplay to reduce distractions.
But wait, there's more! Along with all the Game Mode improvements and the new wallpapers, Nothing included a bunch of bug fixes that are more than welcome considering they address some rather major issue.
- Optimized the quick recovery mechanism for blocked data network connections leading to improved network stability.
- Fixed an issue causing some carriers to allow incoming calls but not allow outgoing calls.
- Resolved an issue causing overlapping of the Lock Screen display in certain scenarios.
- Fixed an issue where some apps could not use the Cloned Apps feature properly. Other general bug fixes.
Nothing Phone (1) users can now head to Settings / System / System Update and download Nothing OS 2.6. Those who don't own one yet might want to read our Nothing Phone (1) review for more in-depth details on what makes this phone stand out.
