Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
PhoneArena special offer at Samsung
Last days to pre-order your Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 and take advantage of up to $1,400 of savings.
Jul 24, Wed, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Nothing Phone (1) update adds new wallpapers, Game Mode enhancements, more

By
0comments
Nothing Phone (1) update adds new wallpapers, Game Mode enhancements, more
Nothing Phone OS 2.6 is now making its way to the Phone (1). The Chinese handset maker announced recently that a new update is rolling out to the Phone (1), which includes many Game Mode enhancements, several major bug fixes, and a few new features.

Also, the July 2024 security patch is included in the Nothing OS 2.6 update too, along with support for deleting wallpaper history in Wallpaper Studio. Speaking of which, the update adds 4 new wallpapers too in case you already went through everything Nothing originally had included on the Phone (1).

As far as the Game Mode enhancements mentioned by Nothing, there are a bunch of improvements that those who love gaming on their phones will benefit. Here is the full list of changes:

  • Tap the left Game Sidebar for quick access to Game Dashboard during games. Incoming calls during games can now be displayed in a pop-up view.
  • Added support to reject third-party app calls during gameplay.
  • Support for one-tap callback after rejecting a regular call.
  • Optimized minimal display for notifications to show more information during games in landscape mode.
  • Added support for blocking notifications during gameplay to reduce distractions.

But wait, there’s more! Along with all the Game Mode improvements and the new wallpapers, Nothing included a bunch of bug fixes that are more than welcome considering they address some rather major issue.

  • Optimized the quick recovery mechanism for blocked data network connections leading to improved network stability.
  • Fixed an issue causing some carriers to allow incoming calls but not allow outgoing calls.
  • Resolved an issue causing overlapping of the Lock Screen display in certain scenarios.
  • Fixed an issue where some apps could not use the Cloned Apps feature properly. Other general bug fixes.

Nothing Phone (1) users can now head to Settings / System / System Update and download Nothing OS 2.6. Those who don’t own one yet might want to read our Nothing Phone (1) review for more in-depth details on what makes this phone stand out.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy

Latest News

The super-loud JBL Xtreme 3 is once again $150 off at Walmart
The super-loud JBL Xtreme 3 is once again $150 off at Walmart
Nubia starts teasing the camera-centric Z60S Pro, key specs leaked
Nubia starts teasing the camera-centric Z60S Pro, key specs leaked
Hands-on photos of Pixel 9 Pro XL reveal new cutting-edge modem and 16GB of RAM
Hands-on photos of Pixel 9 Pro XL reveal new cutting-edge modem and 16GB of RAM
How to customize your Home Screen icons with the iOS 18 beta installed
How to customize your Home Screen icons with the iOS 18 beta installed
Upcoming MediaTek non-flagship Dimensity chip beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in benchmark test
Upcoming MediaTek non-flagship Dimensity chip beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in benchmark test
In the U.S., Samsung will no longer preload the Samsung Messages app on Galaxy devices
In the U.S., Samsung will no longer preload the Samsung Messages app on Galaxy devices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless