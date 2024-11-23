This Black Friday bargain on the Nothing Ear with ChatGPT is just too good to miss
Attention, everyone—the holiday shopping season is on! This year's Black Friday bargains on headphones and earbuds are quite attractive. And if you had the Nothing Ear noise cancelling earbuds with ChatGPT on your wishlist, now's the time to grab them! These buddies are currently 20% off on Amazon and a real hit for Nothing fans.
While this isn't the only bargain, it's among the hottest ones we've seen for the recently released wireless earbuds. We last encountered them for 25% off with Amazon's flash deal, which brought them down under the $120 mark. They're still a pretty hot pick right now, though, especially considering that Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and other competitors are way more expensive.
Sound-wise, these buddies sound awesome out of the box, delivering a wide soundstage and sweet bass. A new feature called Bass Enhance is here to offer bass lovers extra low-end, but it might not be up to everyone's cup of tea. Then, you get a super in-depth EQ customization in the Nothing X app, which lets you fine-tune them for more personalized audio.
At the end of the day, the Nothing Ear with ChatGPT may not be as high-end as the AirPods Pro 2, but they're a very desirable choice right now. If you think they're right for you, go ahead and buy them for 16% off on Amazon.
For their ~$150 asking price, the Nothing earbuds rival models like the Pixel Buds Pro. They come with ChatGPT on deck, allowing users on the Nothing ecosystem to get quick answers without any effort. Like most options on the market, these bad boys also have ANC. They offer mostly decent but not perfect noise cancellation.
The Nothing Ear (2) successors can keep your favorite tunes going for up to five hours per charge. The charging case provides an additional 19 hours, delivering a total of 24 hours of use with ANC on. If you turn the special feature off, you can enjoy your favorite jams for up to 40 hours with the case included.
