Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon Black Friday is here
Black Friday 2024 is a week early! Grab excellent discounts now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

This Black Friday bargain on the Nothing Ear with ChatGPT is just too good to miss

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a smiling woman with long dark hair wearing the Nothing Ear wireless earbuds.
Attention, everyone—the holiday shopping season is on! This year's Black Friday bargains on headphones and earbuds are quite attractive. And if you had the Nothing Ear noise cancelling earbuds with ChatGPT on your wishlist, now's the time to grab them! These buddies are currently 20% off on Amazon and a real hit for Nothing fans.

Save 20% on the Nothing Ear with ChatGPT on Black Friday

Are you looking for new affordable earbuds with cool features and highly customizable audio? The Nothing Ear with ChatGPT integration might be suitable. The ANC earbuds are now 16% off on Amazon for Black Friday, making them a no-miss. Get yours and enjoy your holiday season savings.
$30 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

While this isn't the only bargain, it's among the hottest ones we've seen for the recently released wireless earbuds. We last encountered them for 25% off with Amazon's flash deal, which brought them down under the $120 mark. They're still a pretty hot pick right now, though, especially considering that Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and other competitors are way more expensive.

For their ~$150 asking price, the Nothing earbuds rival models like the Pixel Buds Pro. They come with ChatGPT on deck, allowing users on the Nothing ecosystem to get quick answers without any effort. Like most options on the market, these bad boys also have ANC. They offer mostly decent but not perfect noise cancellation.

Sound-wise, these buddies sound awesome out of the box, delivering a wide soundstage and sweet bass. A new feature called Bass Enhance is here to offer bass lovers extra low-end, but it might not be up to everyone's cup of tea. Then, you get a super in-depth EQ customization in the Nothing X app, which lets you fine-tune them for more personalized audio.

The Nothing Ear (2) successors can keep your favorite tunes going for up to five hours per charge. The charging case provides an additional 19 hours, delivering a total of 24 hours of use with ANC on. If you turn the special feature off, you can enjoy your favorite jams for up to 40 hours with the case included.

At the end of the day, the Nothing Ear with ChatGPT may not be as high-end as the AirPods Pro 2, but they're a very desirable choice right now. If you think they're right for you, go ahead and buy them for 16% off on Amazon.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Pixel Tablet will be joining Google’s graveyard of abandoned projects
Pixel Tablet will be joining Google’s graveyard of abandoned projects

Latest News

Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless