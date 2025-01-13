Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
The capable Nothing Ear with ChatGPT are a superb pick at 28% off on Amazon

Hands holding the transparent case of the Nothing Ear (2) earbuds, highlighting their unique design.
If you're looking for capable wireless earbuds with a wide soundstage, ChatGPT integration, and comfortable design, the Nothing Ear are one of your best choices. With their sub-$160 original price, these buddies are significantly more affordable than the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. But for a limited time, they're even more affordable! You can now get them for under $115 with Amazon's generous 28% markdown.

Save 28% on the Nothing Ear with ChatGPT!

For a short while, you can get the well-liked and highly capable Nothing Ear headphones with ChatGPT integration at a very appealing price. They're 28% off in Black at Amazon, but the sale will only last for a limited time.
$45 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

We've seen these feature-rich wireless earbuds on sale on other occasions. However, the last time we encountered them at lower prices was months ago, which is why we believe this sale is worth your attention. If you're a fan of Nothing products, definitely get a pair of these and enjoy customizable audio without breaking the bank.

Having tested these puppies, we were very impressed with their design. Small and lightweight, they allow prolonged use but not at the expense of comfort. The sound quality wowed us as well. As you can see from our Nothing Ear review, they live up to their predecessors' expectations. Some users might even prefer them to the Ear (2), thanks to their focus on low-end and highs.

Like many options on the market, the Ear allow sound customization via the Nothing X app. However, they provide much more advanced EQ than most options: an eight-band equalizer, providing better fine-tuning than many other earbuds.

As for their active noise cancellation, we were left with mixed feelings. While it's quite capable when it works, it often needs to recalibrate after an unexpected sound occurs from your side. In other words, the ANC performance isn't the most reliable out there. If you need something more capable on that front, we'd suggest the AirPods Pro 2 instead.

What about battery life? Well, it's not disappointing—the earbuds promise up to 40 hours of use between charges without ANC, and just ten minutes of charging can deliver up to 10 hours of listening time.

At the end of the day, the Nothing Ear with ChatGPT are an incredible option. And now, they're 28% off their usual price, providing immense value for money. Grab a pair with Amazon's limited-time promo and enjoy your savings.
