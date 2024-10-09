The brand-new and totally unorthodox Nothing Ear (Open) buds are already handsomely discounted





If you hurry, you can slash a whopping 70 bucks (or 37 percent) off the regular $189 price listed on Amazon for these brand-new open-ear buds, although in the spirit of full disclosure, it's important to point out that the same product is officially priced at $149 outside of any promotional campaigns on its manufacturer's US website.

Nothing Ear (Open) Open-Ear Wireless Headphones with Earhooks, Dual Microphones with AI Technology for Crystal Clear Calls, Open Sound Technology, Sound Seal System, Next-Level Comfort with a 50-Degree Tilt for Optimal Positioning, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, ChatGPT Integration, Bluetooth 5.3 Connectivity, Android and iOS Compatibility, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, White Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required $70 off (37%) Buy at Amazon





Still, what matters is you can already get the Nothing Ear (Open) at a nice discount (be it of $70 or $30), especially given that the company founded by Carl Pei just a few years back is not actually shipping the unique-looking earbuds yet even if you have 150 bucks to spend.









The sound experience is entirely different from what you normally get from a "normal" pair of wireless earbuds, with Nothing's primary goal being to "(open) your world" without drowning out anything that's happening around you. In other words, you will still be able to hear the birds singing and the bus drivers arguing with the jaywalkers while you listen to your favorite tunes in... decent enough quality. And no, active noise cancellation is obviously not part of the deal.





The stellar battery life and the surprisingly comfortable design (considering the earhooks) are without a doubt two of the biggest selling points here, and it certainly also helps Nothing that Sony has recently unveiled a new pair of open-ring earbuds of its own that are significantly costlier and still only up for pre-order ahead of a release later this week. In a way therefore, the Nothing Ear (Open) might just be the best wireless earbuds in their category right now, at least from a value for money standpoint.