Nothing expands its earbuds lineup with the sleek and AI smart Ear (open)

Ear (open) has one of the slimmest charging cases out there. | Image credit – Nothing



The Ear (open) is crafted for all-day comfort, featuring a three-point balance system and silicone ear hooks that guarantee a secure, weightless fit for any ear shape. With this design and ultra-light materials, you can count on stability, whether going about your daily routine or getting your sweat on during a run or bike ride.



Now, design is, of course, key, but let's be real – the most crucial factor for earbuds is audio quality, right? The Ear (open) claims to deliver exceptional sound thanks to its custom patent-pending diaphragm, titanium coating, ultra-light driver, and stepped design.





Nothing claims that its distinctive design reduces distortion while boosting those low frequencies. | Image credit – Nothing





Nothing asserts that the unique shape helps minimize distortion and enhances those low frequencies. At the same time, the titanium coating brings out those crisp high notes. The driver components are almost 30% lighter than standard earbuds, amplifying the mids and highs, and the stepped driver positions the speaker closer to your ear without sacrificing comfort. Plus, the automatic Bass Enhance algorithm is designed to optimize low frequencies for a richer bass experience. However, all of this needs a real-world test to see if it really holds up.



Ear (open) comes with built-in Clear Voice Technology, which aims to ensure crystal-clear calls, even in noisy environments, thanks to its AI-enhanced processing that's been trained on over 28 million noise scenarios. And speaking of AI, the Ear (open) joins its siblings, the Ear (2) and Ear, in Nothing's mission to incorporate AI features into everyday tech.



With its integration of ChatGPT, users can tap into real-time information straight from their earbuds. This handy feature, available through the Nothing X app, offers voice-controlled access to ChatGPT, making it super easy to stay in the loop while you're on the move.









Alright, let's talk battery life. The Ear (open) is designed to last up to 8 hours of playback on a single charge, and you can stretch that to 30 hours with the charging case. Plus, a quick 10-minute charge gives you an extra 2 hours of listening time, which I think is pretty great.



Curious about the price tag? The Ear (open) will hit the shelves globally on October 1 for $149, available through Nothing's official website. Pre-orders are already live on nothing.tech for folks in the US, Canada, UK, and Europe.