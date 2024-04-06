Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Nothing reveals the products to be announced on April 18

Nothing teased earlier this week a new product announcement scheduled to take place on April 18. Although we didn’t expect the company to unveil what will be announced until closer to the actual reveal date, Nothing thought it would be better this way.

Over the weekend, Nothing has taken to Twitter to confirm that two pairs of earbuds will be introduced on April 18: Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a). That means that we won’t be seeing any new phones during the event, unless Nothing pulls a “one more thing” moment.

2024 is the year we’re unveiling the ultimate iteration of Nothing Audio with two new products that reflect the culmination of three years of design and innovation. What we envisioned from the start - premium for everyone that isn’t about market price, but user preference.


The launch of these two upcoming products marks an important milestone for Nothing, as the company decided to reset its naming strategy. Basically, Nothing has dropped the numbers from the names of its products “to center the focus around the product and the unique experience it delivers for each user.”

It’s one way to simplify a portfolio that expands every year with dozens of new products. Time will tell whether or not Nothing’s new naming strategy will have a positive effect on the brand.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

