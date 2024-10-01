Hurry up and snatch the Nothing Ear for 25% off with this flash Amazon deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Last month, Amazon launched a limited-time deal on the recently released Nothing Ear wireless earbuds with ChatGPT integration. Well, these puppies are back on sale at the largest e-commerce seller. For what would most likely be less than 24 hours, you can snatch these in Black for 25% off their ~$160 list price, though only in Black.
Keep in mind that, according to Amazon, 41% of this offer has already been claimed. That's exactly why we don't think it'll stick around for another day or so. Also, in case you're wondering, we couldn't find a more attractive offer at Walmart, where these sell for about $150. Best Buy, on the other hand, doesn't even have them in stock.
The Nothing Ear might seem much less capable than the AirPods Pro 2, given that they cost significantly less than those. But they're actually quite remarkable, albeit not as high-quality as the Apple option. Having tested and reviewed them, we can safely say they offer a fantastic and wide soundstage that most users should enjoy. Then again, they don't deliver as much sub-bass as the Ear (2) out of the box, so you might want to use the Nothing X app to adjust their frequency response.
Aside from the sound quality, these Nothing buds also promise respectable ANC, filtering out various unwanted background noises. Some high-pitched sounds will still permeate, but that shouldn't be a major issue for most users. As a final note, the Ear offer a great battery life of more than 40.5 hours with the case and ANC turned off.
Ultimately, the Nothing Ear might not be the best wireless earbuds on the market, but their sound quality and ANC performance, coupled with ChatGPT on deck, make them a fantastic choice for many. And now, they're 25% off for a very limited time. Take advantage before Amazon's deal goes poof!
Keep in mind that, according to Amazon, 41% of this offer has already been claimed. That's exactly why we don't think it'll stick around for another day or so. Also, in case you're wondering, we couldn't find a more attractive offer at Walmart, where these sell for about $150. Best Buy, on the other hand, doesn't even have them in stock.
The Nothing Ear might seem much less capable than the AirPods Pro 2, given that they cost significantly less than those. But they're actually quite remarkable, albeit not as high-quality as the Apple option. Having tested and reviewed them, we can safely say they offer a fantastic and wide soundstage that most users should enjoy. Then again, they don't deliver as much sub-bass as the Ear (2) out of the box, so you might want to use the Nothing X app to adjust their frequency response.
Aside from the sound quality, these Nothing buds also promise respectable ANC, filtering out various unwanted background noises. Some high-pitched sounds will still permeate, but that shouldn't be a major issue for most users. As a final note, the Ear offer a great battery life of more than 40.5 hours with the case and ANC turned off.
Ultimately, the Nothing Ear might not be the best wireless earbuds on the market, but their sound quality and ANC performance, coupled with ChatGPT on deck, make them a fantastic choice for many. And now, they're 25% off for a very limited time. Take advantage before Amazon's deal goes poof!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: