Nothing Ear (2) to come in black, leaks suggest
Rated 9 out of 10 and highly recommended in our Nothing Ear (2) review, the second generation of Nothing’s earbuds are now to be produced in black, leaks suggest (via 9to5Google).
True to Nothing’s naming and coloring tradition, the Nothing Ear (2) set of buds were released in white and now add the groundbreaking… black. The London-based brand’s color palette sure does resemble that of a 1950’s bleak Hollywood noir: it’s only Black and White. Although, to be fair, Nothing Phone (2)’s black variant is actually much closer to dark gray.
Some brands charge you extra for differently colored devices, but (while it’s not confirmed) everyone expects Nothing to release the black buds version at the same $149 price. If you are in search of your next wireless pair and you want to avoid the problematic (and honestly - unimpressive) lower range earbuds, try the Nothing Ear (2).
In a nutshell, they bring to the table a custom built 11.6mm dynamic driver, active noise cancellation, larger cavities in the buds, pinch controls instead of touch controls, Custom EQ and a new Personal Sound profile. Better read our in-depth review, because we were stunned.
True to Nothing’s naming and coloring tradition, the Nothing Ear (2) set of buds were released in white and now add the groundbreaking… black. The London-based brand’s color palette sure does resemble that of a 1950’s bleak Hollywood noir: it’s only Black and White. Although, to be fair, Nothing Phone (2)’s black variant is actually much closer to dark gray.
Back to the mini-cans: the leak was made public by reputable tipster Roland Quandt and they feature four pics. The pair is stylish, solid-looking and will be a no-brainer purchase to everyone who is fond of black. Of course, the white version of the Nothing Ear (2) brings that Apple Airpods vibes and, more importantly, they are a natural sidekick for your white Nothing Phone.
Nothing Ear (2) Black pic.twitter.com/piGKy2xYlL— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) July 5, 2023
What’s the price and what am I getting for it?
Some brands charge you extra for differently colored devices, but (while it’s not confirmed) everyone expects Nothing to release the black buds version at the same $149 price. If you are in search of your next wireless pair and you want to avoid the problematic (and honestly - unimpressive) lower range earbuds, try the Nothing Ear (2).
In a nutshell, they bring to the table a custom built 11.6mm dynamic driver, active noise cancellation, larger cavities in the buds, pinch controls instead of touch controls, Custom EQ and a new Personal Sound profile. Better read our in-depth review, because we were stunned.
Things that are NOT allowed: