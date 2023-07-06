Nothing Ear (2) to come in black, leaks suggest

Nothing Ear (2) Black pic.twitter.com/piGKy2xYlL — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) July 5, 2023





What’s the price and what am I getting for it?

Some brands charge you extra for differently colored devices, but (while it’s not confirmed) everyone expects Nothing to release the black buds version at the same $149 price. If you are in search of your next wireless pair and you want to avoid the problematic (and honestly - unimpressive) lower range earbuds, try the Nothing Ear (2).In a nutshell, they bring to the table a custom built 11.6mm dynamic driver, active noise cancellation, larger cavities in the buds, pinch controls instead of touch controls, Custom EQ and a new Personal Sound profile. Better read our in-depth review, because we were stunned.