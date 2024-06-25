Nothing's CMF Phone (1) teaser hints at unique screw mechanism and replaceable back panel

Image credit — CMF by Nothing









The brief teaser video provides an exciting sneak peek into the phone's innovative design. While the mechanism itself might not be groundbreaking, it gives us some interesting insights. The back panel features a flat-head type screw with grooves, and it seems to hold the panel in place, hinting at the possibility of interchangeable panels and high repairability. The teaser also showcases a textured orange back panel, although a matte black option was previously spotted in another teaser. Whether these panels are included or sold separately remains unclear.





A turn for the best.

CMF Phone 1. Coming 8 July. pic.twitter.com/SG4vowRRdQ — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) June 25, 2024



We also get a glimpse of a flat-head screwdriver, which, according to a recent hands-on video, doubles as a SIM ejector tool. This multi-functional tool adds a practical touch to the phone's design.





CMF Phone 1 is coming on July 8



What does this screwdriver mean? pic.twitter.com/vyxVcI6h6V — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) June 18, 2024

Meanwhile, the rumor mill has pulled together a list of quite impressive specs for a budget device, which has also been rumored to be priced around Rs. 20,000 (equivalent to approximately $240 USD). The CMF Phone (1) is expected to boast all the below:





6.67-inch FHD+ display

120Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset

Options for 6GB or 8GB of RAM

microSD slot for expandable storage

5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging





Not too shabby for that rumored price tag, which would make it Nothing's most budget-friendly smartphone yet. However, as it is indeed a budget device, there are some compromises to be expected. One area that could be affected is the camera, which hasn't been the Nothing brand's strongest suit so far. Availability might be another area where we may see some hiccups, as it is uncertain whether the device will be available globally.



The good news is that we don't have much longer to wait until we get all the details on what the CMF Phone (1) will bring to the table, as July 8th is right around the corner. Hopefully we get a one-of-a-kind modular and durable device that can be easily repaired if need be.

A teaser video has unveiled the upcoming CMF Phone (1) smartphone by Nothing with a unique screw mechanism on its rear panel, suggesting that users can easily replace it. This is the latest in a series of teases that Nothing has released to generate excitement for its sub-brand's first ever smartphone.