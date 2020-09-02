How to enable small screen one-hand mode on Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra
Samsung’s 6.7” Galaxy Note 20 and 6.9” Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are great and all but require some serious thumb gymnastics if one of your hands happens to be busy. But hey, Samsung actually included a one-hand mode in their software suite — as it usually does.
Go to settings -> Advanced features -> One-handed mode
The One-handed mode experience
Once you trigger One-handed mode, you can choose to have the window shrink to the left or the right of the screen — helpful depending on which hand you hold the phone with. You can also resize the window to your taste — just tap and drag its top corner to taste.
When you are done with One-handed mode, tap anywhere on the black area and you are back to full screen. Enjoy!