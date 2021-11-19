Nokia X100 5G now available from T-Mobile for only $252; add a new line and it's free

Nokia X100 5G now available from T-Mobile for only $252; add a new line and it's free0
Earlier this month the Nokia X100 was unveiled as an exclusive for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. The first Nokia X model designed to be sold in the states, the X100 supports 5G and at $252, the device offers an affordable entry to 5G connectivity. Today, the phone is available to T-Mobile subscribers sporting a large 6.67-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution and a traditional 60Hz refresh rate.
A Snapdragon 480 chipset is under the hood paired with 6GB of memory and 128GB of expandable storage (thanks to the 1TB capacity microSD slot). On the back, you'll find a 48MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP Macro camera. The lenses are certified Zeiss optics. In front is a 16MP punch-hole selfie snapper and the fingerprint scanner is placed on the side of the phone and a dedicated Google Assistant button is mounted on the left side of the handset.
A 4470mAh battery keeps the lights on and charges at 18W. HMD Global says that users can squeeze two days out of the battery before it needs to be charged. The phone only comes in one color, Midnight Blue, but it does feature a 3.5mm earphone port. The phone comes with Android 11 pre-installed although an update to Android 12 could take place in the future.