Nokia launches dedicated entity to offer 5G-ready solutions to US federal agencies

Nokia 5G
@cosminvasile
Nokia announced it has decided to strengthen its position in the United States by launching a dedicated entity that focuses on providing “innovative technologies” to the US federal government.

The new entity called Nokia Federal Solutions (NFS) will make use of the technology portfolio owned by Nokia Bell Labs to meet the demands and needs of the US federal government.

The launch of Nokia Federal Solutions is an important step in the development of our defense business and highlights our ongoing commitment to the U.S market. I look forward to seeing our high-performance and reliable communications solutions support the U.S government and U.S federal agencies to help them achieve their goals,” said Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia.

According to Nokia, its new entity will provide critical technology and services to various agencies, as well as create solutions that meet the requirements of US federal agencies that make use of Nokia’s technology and product portfolio such as IP Routing, Optical Networking, Microwave, 5G, Private Wireless and Tactical Private Wireless.

The move represents a major investment for Nokia, as the Finnish company aims to become one of the US government’s most trusted partners for 5G-ready solutions and other networking technologies.

Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Galaxy S24 phones wave goodbye to curved displays after 10 years - the most original Samsung feature
All T-Mobile systems seem to be down but carrier assures it hasn't been attacked
Amazon wins hearts by running a spectacular Pixel Fold deal
Snag an awesome Motorola phone alongside a free tablet through this incredible deal
Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-order perks and exclusive colors leaked in Europe
Motorola's stellar Edge+ (2023) is once again $200 off at the official store
Apple was the smartphone market's global sales leader for the entire year of 2023
Apple might split its App Store in two to comply with EU regulations
Last chance to reserve your new Galaxy S24 and save big! Make your reservation today!
Step up your power game on the cheap with the EcoFlow River, now 40% off at Amazon
