HMD Global launches online store for Nokia smartphones, promises best prices and exclusive models



The step couldn't have been timed better, given that we are in the holiday season. HDM Global offers a diverse range of smartphones, targeting various price points, and the company is even offering deliveries on select models before December 25 provided you place your order before December 19.



Outside of the holidays, the company promises to ship orders within two days, free of cost.



Some models and colors are exclusive to the online store and it also offers the best prices. For instance, the Nokia 8.3 5G that usually sells for $699 will cost you just $499.99 if you buy it as part of the Case, Grip and Stand bundle.







The new e-commerce store doesn't sell all models and some products will lead you to other storefronts.



This means that you can buy some phones like the Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 3.4, and Nokia 225 4G, and accessories such as the Nokia Power Earbuds directly through Nokia's website, and you will have to visit partners such as Amazon, BestBuy, and Verizon for the rest.



Nonetheless, it's still great news that consumers in the US aren't entirely dependent on third party retailers any more for Nokia-branded handsets and accessories.



However, as AndroidPolice points out, most American customers get their smartphones from carriers, and a brand must be well established for direct sales to work. Although HMD Global isn't a large manufacturer by sales when compared to industry rivals, Nokia is a well-recognized brand, and this could work to its advantage.



The company is also touting the fact that it ranks first according to research firm Counterpoint when it comes to software and security updates, and build quality.