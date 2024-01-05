Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Nokia and Honor sign 5G patent license agreement

Nokia honor 5G
@cosminvasile
Nokia and Honor sign 5G patent license agreement
Nokia announced it has signed a 5G patent license agreement with Honor. This is the Finnish company’s fourth major smartphone agreement in the last 12 months, once again confirming the importance of the patents Nokia still owns.

As per Nokia’s statement, the terms of the agreement remain confidential between parties. Nokia has been recently involved in a sales ban that prevented Oppo and Vivo smartphones from being sold in some European countries.

Honor decided that it’s better to avoid any sales ban on its smartphones and signed this 5G patent license agreement with Nokia.

As both 5G SEP holder and implementor, Honor highly respects IP rights and strongly believes that reasonable value of IP is important to the development of mobile industry. The conclusion of the patent cross-license agreement shows Honor's commitment on innovation to enabling a smart life across all scenarios and all channels, for all people,” said Wenyu Zhou, Head of Global Intellectual Property at Honor.

Nokia has a massive portfolio of around 20,000 patent families, including over 6,000 patent families that are essential to 5G technology. These patents are the result of more than €140 billion invested in R&D since 2000.

The Finnish company heavily invested in R&D so that other companies can license and use its technologies without the need to make their own investments. It’s a smart, profitable business that’s hard to replicate without the workforce capable to come up with innovation.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple did something last year that it hadn't done since 2009
Apple did something last year that it hadn't done since 2009
Photos show major defect on the rear glass panel of an iPhone 15 Pro
Photos show major defect on the rear glass panel of an iPhone 15 Pro
Much like the Pixel 8, the Galaxy S24 could turn out to be not powerful enough for all on-device AI tasks
Much like the Pixel 8, the Galaxy S24 could turn out to be not powerful enough for all on-device AI tasks
Carl Pei teases a new Nothing with a Pokémon: Is that the Phone 2a?
Carl Pei teases a new Nothing with a Pokémon: Is that the Phone 2a?
Best New Year's Eve deals: smashing discounts on Google Pixel, Motorola, and many more
Best New Year's Eve deals: smashing discounts on Google Pixel, Motorola, and many more
The vanilla Redmi Note 13 tipped to start at $250 for a 6/128GB configuration
The vanilla Redmi Note 13 tipped to start at $250 for a 6/128GB configuration
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless