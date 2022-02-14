Nokia G21 official with 3-day battery life, 50MP camera sensor, and budget price

HMD today has unveiled the sequel to the Nokia G20 and not surprisingly, it is called the Nokia G21. With a 5050mAh battery powering a 6.5-inch LCD display and a 720+ resolution (HD+), users can expect to get up to three days of use between charges. While the battery will fast charge at 18W, the charging brick inside the box will replenish the battery at only 10W which means that you'll need to shell out some cash to experience fast charging.





We'd like to return to the screen briefly to point out that it refreshes 90 times a second (90Hz). If you want to squeeze three days of battery life out of the handset's battery, you might want to consider enabling adaptive mode for the display. This drops the refresh rate down to 60Hz during times when the faster rate isn't needed. Under the hood, you'll find the 12nm Unisoc T606 chipset featuring a pair of Cortex-A75 cores and six Cortex-A55 cores.







On the back, the new Nokia phone sports a 50MP primary camera sensor, a 2MP sensor driving the Macro lens for extreme close-ups, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front-facing selfie snapper will employ an 8MP camera sensor. This is a budget phone through and through with 4GB of memory and 64GB or 128GB of storage.





The Nokia G21 has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a face unlock that will recognize you with or without a mask. Just keep in mind that this is not as secure as Apple's Face ID.





We'd love to tell you that Android 12 is pre-installed, but we can't. Instead, HMD says that the handset is "ready for Android 12," which means that eventually the handset will run on Android 12, just not when it is first released.







The Nokia G21 will be offered in two colors, Nordic Blue and Dusk, and does not support 5G. It does, however, feature a 3.5mm earphone jack and a low price of €170. Just for comparison purposes, you should know that this works out to $193 USD.





There are plenty of accessories available for the device including wired and wireless over-ear headphones, and True Wireless Stereo earbuds.

