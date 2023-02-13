This Nokia phone with amazing battery life is too cheap to be ignored right now





We're talking primarily about Motorola, OnePlus, Samsung, and perhaps Google, at least when it comes to US unlocked devices. But what about Nokia ? Now that's not a name on a lot of people's minds anymore, although at the right prices, several HMD Global-marketed phones can prove to be mighty rivals for the top low-cost Motorolas out there, for instance.

Nokia G100 4G LTE, Unlocked for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon Use, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 5,000mAh Battery, Polar Night Color





Case in point, the Nokia G100, which was very discreetly released stateside just a few months ago and is now already discounted by a massive 40 percent in an unlocked 4G LTE-only variant fully compatible with Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile.





This is a 128GB storage configuration that normally costs a reasonable $199.99, which means the newly reduced price is simply unbeatable and extremely hard to resist. In addition to the more than generous local digital hoarding room (at least for the sub-$200 segment), the G100 squeezes a large 5,000mAh battery into a not-that-chunky body measuring less than 9 mm in thickness and tipping the scales at under 200 grams.





With a frugal 6.52-inch HD+ LCD screen in tow and a reasonably powerful but not particularly energy-demanding Snapdragon 662 processor under the hood, the Nokia G100 is unsurprisingly advertised as a battery life heavyweight.





While it's somewhat unclear if the phone is supposed to last two or three days between charges in "typical" usage, either number should keep cash-strapped Android fans happy. At its new all-time low price, the Nokia G100 undercuts the Moto G Power (2022) right now (by a few bucks) while offering double the storage room, a little extra processing power, but also weaker overall camera performance.





All in all, the quality/price ratio (at least on paper) is pretty much invincible, and if history is any indication, an official Android 13 update should arrive in the very near future to further improve the G100's appeal... at this excellent $80 Amazon discount.