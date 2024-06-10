Nokia CEO makes the world's first "immersive" 3D audio phone call

Nokia logo | Credit: Nokia









Nokia CEO, Pekka Lundmark, at MWC23 | Image credit: Nokia

Perhaps even more impressive is that this technology doesn't require specialized hardware. By leveraging the multiple microphones already present in most smartphones, Nokia's solution can transmit spatial audio information in real-time, enhancing the call's depth and realism. Perhaps even more impressive is that this technology doesn't require specialized hardware. By leveraging the multiple microphones already present in most smartphones, Nokia's solution can transmit spatial audio information in real-time, enhancing the call's depth and realism.



The timing of this development is also noteworthy. This immersive audio technology is aligned with the upcoming 5G Advanced standard, suggesting that it could be integrated into future network technologies and become widely available. Nokia is already exploring licensing opportunities, indicating that they see this technology as a potential game-changer in the telecommunications industry.



The recent demonstration call, made over a standard 5G network with a regular smartphone, highlights the technology's potential for seamless integration into our everyday lives. While it may take a few years for immersive audio to become commonplace, this is a significant step towards a future where phone calls are not just about hearing, but about experiencing.