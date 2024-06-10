Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Nokia CEO makes the world's first "immersive" 3D audio phone call

By
0comments
Nokia CEO makes the world's first "immersive" 3D audio phone call
Nokia logo | Credit: Nokia

Nokia recently unveiled its latest breakthrough: "immersive audio and video" technology. This innovation aims to transform the way we experience phone calls, making them more realistic and engaging than ever before. The company's CEO, Pekka Lundmark, who interestingly was also present for the first 2G call back in 1991, made the world's first call using this cutting-edge technology.

At the heart of this advancement is the shift from monophonic audio, which is currently used in most phone calls and can sound flat, to 3D audio. This transition promises to create a more lifelike soundscape, where callers feel as if they are in the same room, thanks to the spatial dimension added to the sound. The company's president of Nokia Technologies, Jenni Lukander, heralded this as the biggest leap in voice calling since the introduction of monophonic audio.

While the most obvious application is in person-to-person calls, Nokia's vision for this technology extends further. Imagine a conference call where you can easily distinguish different speakers based on their location, as if they were physically present in the room. This could revolutionize remote meetings and collaboration, making virtual interactions feel more natural and intuitive.

Nokia CEO makes the world&#039;s first &quot;immersive&quot; 3D audio phone call
Nokia CEO, Pekka Lundmark, at MWC23 | Image credit: Nokia

Perhaps even more impressive is that this technology doesn't require specialized hardware. By leveraging the multiple microphones already present in most smartphones, Nokia's solution can transmit spatial audio information in real-time, enhancing the call's depth and realism.

The timing of this development is also noteworthy. This immersive audio technology is aligned with the upcoming 5G Advanced standard, suggesting that it could be integrated into future network technologies and become widely available. Nokia is already exploring licensing opportunities, indicating that they see this technology as a potential game-changer in the telecommunications industry.

The recent demonstration call, made over a standard 5G network with a regular smartphone, highlights the technology's potential for seamless integration into our everyday lives. While it may take a few years for immersive audio to become commonplace, this is a significant step towards a future where phone calls are not just about hearing, but about experiencing.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal
Can you hear me now? Verizon, and AT&T are down (UPDATE)
Can you hear me now? Verizon, and AT&T are down (UPDATE)

Latest News

The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless