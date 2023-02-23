Nokia’s new Android 12 Go edition phone is as basic as it gets
4
Long gone are the days when Nokia trumpeted the arrival of a new smartphone, be it entry-level or top-tier. Nowadays, most of the Nokia-branded handsets quietly pop up on the company’s official website. That doesn’t mean that Nokia phones have stopped being popular, especially in emerging markets. Not investing in marketing is a choice that doesn’t seem to affect the popularity of the company at the moment.
Despite its low specs, Nokia C02 is built to last. The phone features IP52 protection rating against dust and water spray, and packs a 3,000 mAh removable battery (supports up to 5W charging speeds). On the inside, the smartphone features an unnamed 1.4GHz quad-core processor, coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card).
Other highlights of the phone include a 5.45-inch FWVGA+ display (18:9 aspect ratio), a 5-megapixel rear camera, and a secondary 2-megapixel camera. When it comes to connectivity features, Nokia C02 is just as basic, as the phone packs Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi support, microUSB, and 3.5mm audio port. Dual-SIM support is included too for those who need it.
That being said, a brand-new Nokia smartphone recently appeared on the Finnish company’s website. Called Nokia C02, this is a very basic Android phone that doesn’t offer too much in terms of specs. As expected, the device is powered by Android 12 (Go edition), Google’s version of Android specifically tailored for low-end handsets.
Nokia C02
That’s all there is to say about Nokia’s new entry-level smartphone. According to the Finnish company, the device will get 2 years of security updates from the moment Nokia C02 will be globally launched. Speaking of which, the phone doesn’t have an official release date nor a price tag yet, but more details should be revealed during MWC 2023 (February 27 – March 2).
