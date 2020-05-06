Nokia Android

Nokia 6.3 reportedly in development with Snapdragon 670/675, quad camera

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
May 06, 2020, 7:44 AM
The Nokia 6.2

Nokia smartphones aren’t selling particularly well at the moment but HMD Global still sees a lot of value in the budget segment. That is why the company is already developing a new Nokia 6 series model for release later this year.

Better chipset, more cameras


The smartphone in question is going to replace the Nokia 6.2 and will, as such, likely be marketed as the Nokia 6.3. Information obtained by NokiaPowerUser from reliable sources suggests it's going to be powered by either the Snapdragon 670 or Snapdragon 675.

For reference, the Snapdragon 670 was used inside the Google Pixel 3a last year and the Snapdragon 675 was adopted by the Motorola Moto Z4. Buyers can, therefore, expect a decent performance boost over the Snapdragon 636-powered Nokia 6.2. 

To better differentiate the smartphone from the competition, HMD Global is said to be planning a ZEISS-branded quadruple-camera setup on the rear of the smartphone. Unfortunately, exact details are yet to be shared.

That will all be combined with an upgraded selfie camera, potentially a 16-megapixel snapper, and an improved display complete with slim bezels and a notch.

Unfortunately, there is no word just yet on pricing or a release date, but the Nokia 6.3 is currently expected to make its international debut in late August or September at a standalone event alongside the Nokia 7.3 and flagship Nokia 9.3 PureView.

