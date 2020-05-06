Nokia 6.3 reportedly in development with Snapdragon 670/675, quad camera





To better differentiate the smartphone from the competition, HMD Global is said to be planning a ZEISS-branded quadruple-camera setup on the rear of the smartphone. Unfortunately, exact details are yet to be shared.That will all be combined with an upgraded selfie camera, potentially a 16-megapixel snapper, and an improved display complete with slim bezels and a notch.Unfortunately, there is no word just yet on pricing or a release date, but the Nokia 6.3 is currently expected to make its international debut in late August or September at a standalone event alongside the Nokia 7.3 and flagship Nokia 9.3 PureView.