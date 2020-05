Nokia 6.3 reportedly in development with Snapdragon 670/675, quad camera

Better chipset, more cameras

The smartphone in question is going to replace the Nokia 6.2 and will, as such, likely be marketed as the Nokia 6.3. Information obtained from reliable sources suggests it's going to be powered by either the Snapdragon 670 or Snapdragon 675.





For reference, the Snapdragon 670 was used inside the Google Pixel 3a last year and the Snapdragon 675 was adopted by the Motorola Moto Z4 . Buyers can, therefore, expect a decent performance boost over the Snapdragon 636-powered Nokia 6.2.

Nokia smartphones aren’t selling particularly well at the moment but HMD Global still sees a lot of value in the budget segment. That is why the company is already developing a new Nokia 6 series model for release later this year.