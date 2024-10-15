Meet the bulky Nokia 108 4G, HMD’s newest feature phone
HMD Global might have prematurely ended its licensing agreement with Nokia, but the Finnish company seems to have some obligations remaining when it comes to products.
That’s one of the few plausible explanations regarding the Nokia 108 4G, a new feature phone that HMD Global has just released in China (It Home via Nokiamob).
Specs-wise, the only thing that’s worth mentioning is that the Nokia 108 4G lacks a camera. Yes, the device doesn’t even have a VGA sensor, so users won’t have the ability to take any kind of pictures with the Nokia 108 4G.
As the name suggests, this is a 4G phone, so it supports 4G VoLTE connectivity. It also comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and an LED flashlight, which isn’t really something unusual for a feature phone.
The keypad buttons are pretty large to make the phone comfy to use. Apparently, the Nokia 108 4G will be available in four color options: black, blue, and pink.
For now, HMD Global only released the Nokia 108 4G in China where it sells for around €33 / $36. Unfortunately, it’s unclear whether or not this will be launched in other regions any time soon, but this particular version seems to be specifically designed for the Chinese market.
Not to mention that HMD has slowly but surely removed any mention and visuals containing the Nokia logo from its European website. If the Nokia 108 4G will be made available outside China, it’s unlikely that Europe will be one of the places where you’ll be able to buy one.
Now, this isn’t a particularly stylish phone, which is perfectly fine considering that we’re talking about a very cheap feature phone. In fact, the Nokia 108 4G seems rather bulky in the official renders, but that’s probably a good thing for a feature phone as it will be much easier to handle.
Other than that, the new Nokia 108 4G’s specs sheet is pretty straightforward. For starters, the feature phone sports a 2.4-inch LCD display and a removable 1,450 mAh battery, something that you rarely see these days.
Nokia 108 4G | Image credit: HMD Global
