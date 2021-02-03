Budget Nokia 1.4 debuts with low price, dual-camera, 4,000mAh battery

MicroSD support, a headphone jack, and a guaranteed update to Android 11

Keeping the phone running is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 215. That chipset isn’t very powerful, but performance levels should still be acceptable. You’ll be able to choose from several storage configurations.Namely, the base model ships with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. But if you’re willing to spend a little more cash, both 2/32GB and 3/64GB storage configurations will be available. All models support microSD cards of up to 128GB.Other notable details include a 4,000mAh battery that’s unfortunately charged via an outdated micro-USB port, a dedicated Google Assistant button, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a headphone jack.There is also a guaranteed update to Android 11 and two years of security updates.