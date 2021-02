Budget Nokia 1.4 debuts with low price, dual-camera, 4,000mAh battery

The entry-level Nokia 1.4 features a dual-camera setup







MicroSD support, a headphone jack, and a guaranteed update to Android 11

Keeping the phone running is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 215. That chipset isn’t very powerful, but performance levels should still be acceptable. You’ll be able to choose from several storage configurations.



Namely, the base model ships with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. But if you’re willing to spend a little more cash, both 2/32GB and 3/64GB storage configurations will be available. All models support microSD cards of up to 128GB.



Other notable details include a 4,000mAh battery that’s unfortunately charged via an outdated micro-USB port, a dedicated Google Assistant button, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a headphone jack.



HMD Global is best known for its range of affordable Nokia -branded smartphones and today the Finnish company has announced yet another model — the entry-level Nokia 1.4.Set to hit shelves in mid-March across European markets, the Nokia 1.4 will be available in three colors — Fjord, Charcoal, and Dusk — and retails at £89 in the UK and €99 in Europe.For the money, customers will be receiving a 6.5-inch HD+ notched screen that’s accompanied by slim bezels, a thicker chin that houses the Nokia logo, and a 5-megapixel selfie camera.For the first time on a Nokia 1 series phone, there is a dual-camera setup on the back too. It consists of an 8-megapixel main sensor and an extra 2-megapixel macro camera for better close-up shots.HMD Global has committed to a stock Android experience and the Nokia 1.4 is no different. It ships with Android 10 (Go) straight out of the box, which means there’ll be access to Google’s entire range of Go-branded apps.One of the highlights is arguably Google’s Camera Go app, which offers a variety of features like Portrait Mode and Night Sight that are usually found on premium devices.