Samsung reportedly decides where the fingerprint scanner will go on the 5G Galaxy Fold 4

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Under-display fingerprint scanners remain in the news, but this time we aren't talking about the Pixel 6 series. English-language website Business Korea says that Samsung considered using under-display biometric readers on both the upcoming Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 but recently decided not to proceed along that route. Instead, it will continue to integrate the fingerprint scanner with the power button on the side of its foldable phones.

The Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 are expected to be released during the third quarter. Some were expecting Sammy to use an under-display fingerprint scanner for the latest iteration of the Galaxy Fold following the company's patent application filed with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). The patent shows an under-display scanner that can be activated whether the display is fully open or closed.

The patent shows that with the foldable device closed, a fingerprint can be verified by pressing on the center bottom of the external cover display. And when the phone is fully opened, the fingerprint scanner is found on the bottom left of the larger, tablet-sized screen. This would be accomplished through the use of a double-sided fingerprint scanner.

The report out of Korea states that Samsung decided that it is easier for users to unlock the Galaxy Fold using the current method. Samsung also used the integrated fingerprint scanner/ power button in promotional ads for the Galaxy Flip pointing out that the user could verify his identity when using Samsung Pay without having to open the phone.

Samsung will not be the first to deliver a foldable with an under-display fingerprint scanner. That honor will apparently belong to Vivo. One of the phone vendors under the BBK Electronics umbrella, the company will use an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor for its first foldable, the X Fold which will be released on April 11th.

It looks like fans of Samsung's foldables and of under-display fingerprint scanners will have to wait until next year to get what they want.

