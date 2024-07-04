No more updates for this 2020 Galaxy budget-friendly battery champ

Reserve your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 now! Reserve your brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 through July 10th and score $50 in Samsung Credit, plus up to $1,500 in trade-in savings when you pre-order your device. You also have a chance to win a $5,000 Samsung Credit! Reserve at Samsung

Since its release, the Galaxy A21s has received regular updates, including upgrades to Android versions 11 and 12, as well as periodic security updates. As of now, the device is running firmware version A217FXXSCDXE2 with the May 2024 security patch.According to Samsung's original commitment to four years of support, no further updates are expected for the Galaxy A21s. While it is possible that updates could be released in the future, Samsung has made no promises in this regard.For current Galaxy A21s users, there is no immediate need to take action. The phone remains secure and functional, with common apps, including banking apps, still working on Android 12. Additionally, Google Play system updates will continue to provide security for some key components for the next few years. As of now, the Google Play system update from May 1, 2024, is available for the Galaxy A21s.