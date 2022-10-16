One of Twitter's most accurate tipsters says 11-inch iPad Pro will not sport mini LED display

Last year's 11-inch iPad Pro was equipped with an LCD panel with a resolution of 1688 x 2388. The pricier 12.9-inch model featured a mini-LED display (which Apple named the Liquid Retina XDR display (because they would do such a thing) with a resolution of 2048 x 2732. Unlike the hundreds of LEDs used as a backlight on a traditional LCD display, like the one in the 11-inch iPad Pro, a mini LED screen contains thousands of LEDs allowing smaller "dimming zones" to be possible.





The contrast of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro's mini LED display is one million to one. Besides the fantastic contrast, these panels also offer true-to-life colors; these displays are also brighter than the late Stephen Hawking was. For example, last year's 12.9-inch iPad Pro panel delivered 1,000 nits of brightness and 1,600 nits of peak brightness. These screens will also show blacker blacks.





So why not use mini LED on the 11-inch iPad Pro last year? Scott Broderick, who works at Apple with the worldwide iPad product marketing team said back in 2021 that while the mini LED screen is "a game changer," those buying the 11-inch model "...just love bringing a super-powerful iPad with them in a portable 1-pound design. So they just love the form factor of that. Whereas the user who is embracing the 12.9-inch display, they were looking for the largest canvas to do their most creative work on that product and it made sense to bring that XDR technology to the 12.9-inch display on the iPad Pro."





Now that time has elapsed, is there any chance that we might see Apple use the Liquid Retina XDR display on this year's 11-inch iPad Pro, due to be unveiled soon ? The answer, according to one of the most accurate Twitter tipsters, is a resounding "No!" In a new tweet posted on Sunday, Ross Young , the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) shot down someone who asked if the 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) model might get the mini LED. It took Young only three words to express his opinion. "Not gonna happen," he wrote.







The introduction of the 2022 premium iPads is expected any day now and since Apple is not going to make this introduction via a well-publicized streaming event, we'd suggest that you check in with us at PhoneArena several times a day and several times overnight. And don't forget that we should see Apple release a presser that not only includes the two new premium tablets, but also a re-designed iPad 10.



