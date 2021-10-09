Cables from older Apple Watch models won't deliver fast charging to the Series 7 timepiece

Cables from older Apple Watch models won't deliver fast charging to the Series 7 timepiece1
Did you pre-order a new Apple Watch Series 7 timepiece yesterday? Friday is when the tech giant started taking pre-orders for the latest iteration of its smartwatch. Unlike past years, there is no lifesaving health feature added this year although we could see a built-in thermometer next year. Down the road, future versions of the watch could include blood pressure readings and a non-invasive blood sugar sensor.
Speaking of older Apple Watch charging cables, you will not be able to fast charge your Apple Watch Series 7 using an older charging system. Not that the new timepiece won't charge with the older charger, but you just won't get the faster charging time. You can also use the Series 7 charging cable on older versions of the Apple Watch but it will not charge the device any faster than the original cables that came with those models.