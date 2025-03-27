Fans will love the new Nintendo Today app available now for iOS and Android





The app is actually an animated calendar that allows you to choose different themes based on Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Animal Crossing, Splatoon, and Pikmin. The app also delivers news, and comics starring your favorite Nintendo characters and games. Each day, the user will see animation that includes his favorite Nintendo characters which will show the day of the week and the current date.









To use the Nintendo Today! app, you will need to have a Nintendo account and a compatible smartphone. Besides the calendar and the daily Switch 2 content (again, this will start after the device becomes official on April 2nd) the app will include an event schedule giving you the date and time of future Nintendo Direct presentations. More importantly, you'll find out the dates of future game releases, in-game events, and more.

After installing the app on your iOS or Android handset, you'll be able to make your phone's home screen more exciting by adding a calendar widget that displays art from your favorite Nintendo game series. The app is free although you might see some advertising. You will need to have your iPhone updated to iOS 16 or later. The Android version of the app requires Android 9 or higher.









The app right now is showing a render of the Switch 2 and it includes the mysterious "C" button on the right "Joy-Con that was previously unmarked. While internet sleuths have been taking guesses, no one can figure out exactly what the button does. Some say it is for a rumored new "Chat" feature but we probably won't know for sure until April 2nd when the Switch 2 is unveiled. And once that happens, those iOS and Android users who have installed Nintendo Today! will get news about the new hybrid gaming device every day.

