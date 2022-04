Pokemon GO creators to launch Peridot, a new real-world AR mobile game

Band together and collaborate with other players around the world to expand the Peridot species. Breed your one-of-a-kind creatures and discover the infinite possibilities of Peridot archetypes





Niantic, the studio behind critically-acclaimed mobile AR game Pokemon GO , has just revealed its new project: Peridot. Unsurprisingly, Niantic’s new game is just like their old game, it’s just that focus is now on caring, raising and breeding creatures rather than hunting and catching them.Called Peridots (or Dots for short), the creatures in the new game look very similar to the Pokemon. Obviously, they have a different background story to make Peridot different than Pokemon GO, but visually, the resemblance is uncanny.The gist of the game is that you have to care for these Peridots, raise them to adulthood, and re-diversify their species to protect them from extinction. Players can pet, play, feed, and teach Peridots tricks to keep them healthy and help them grow.Peridot has a multiplayer aspect too that’s not really clearly defined in the game’s description, but here it goes: “.”The game looks pretty visually, and Niantic has already opened up pre-registration to players interested in trying it out. Peridot’s upcoming soft launch will be limited to select markets, but the final version will be available on both Android and iOS platforms.