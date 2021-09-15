Google blows the dust off of the Nexus Twitter account to give iPhone fans some advice

Before Google launched the Pixel line with its use of stock Android and first in line updates, there was the Nexus brand of phones and tablets. Google would partner with a phone or tablet manufacturer and would provide the software and the design, development, marketing, and support of the device. The manufacturer would take care of, well, manufacturing of course, and some development.

The Nexus Twitter account springs into action for the first time in years



The first Nexus device was the Nexus One which was made by HTC and had Android 2.1 Eclair pre-installed. The device was released in January 2010. The last Nexus handsets were dropped in September 2015 as the Google/LG-made Nexus 5X came to market alongside the Google/ Huawei -built Nexus 6P . Both phones had issues with boot loops and rapidly draining batteries and just this past June, those who bought the Nexus 6P between September 29, 2015, and May 3, 2019, got a share of the $9.75 million settlement that ended a class action suit.





Consumers who had to live through the bootloops and had to deal with their devices unexpectedly shutting down received $400 while those who had purchased the phone within the aforementioned time period but had no issues with them received $29.11.





What has us rummaging through our brains this morning remember tidbits about the Nexus line is a tweet that Google disseminated yesterday on the Nexus Twitter account after Apple concluded its California Streaming event that took the wraps off of the iPhone 13 series. Spotted by 9to5Google , the Tweet gives what Google considers to be sage advice, "I'd wait for #Pixel6."





This was the first time that the Nexus Twitter account had been used to send a message since October 16, 2017, when a tweet was sent giving directions about how to trade an older phone for a Pixel 2 . The prior tweet from August 31st announced the release of Android Oreo. From 2017 through July 2019, the account was used to respond to customer service queries.





Currently, the account is private and directs users to the @madebygoogle



The tweet comes on the heels of Google's first attempts to promote the Pixel 6 line which should launch sometime next month. We expect the Pixel 6 to sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Google's own Tensor chipset will be under the hood paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The dual cameras on back should feature a 50MP primary and a 12MP Ultra-wide, but as usual, it will be Google's processing software that will be the star here.

The phone will sport an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 4614mAh battery, water resistance, and Android 12. The Pixel 6 Pro is rumored to carry a 6.7-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. That means that the screen will update 120 times per second. The "Pro" model will be equipped with 12GB of memory, 50% more than the Pixel 6. There is an additional third camera on the back of the phone, a 48MP telephoto camera offering a 4x optical zoom.

Google starts listening to Android fans







The largest battery capacity to ever power a Pixel device will be found inside the Pixel 6 Pro. The 5000mAh battery should provide all-day battery life for Pixel 6 Pro users. Battery life has been a sore spot in the past and it seems like Google is finally listening to its customers.







The Pixel line, similar to the Nexus handsets, features stock Android and is still the first to receive Android updates which makes it the favorite phone series among consummate Android fanatics. From this writer's experience with the Pixel 2 XL , Pixel specs are topped by other Android phones, but when it comes to experiencing Google's open-source operating system as nature intended (or Google for that matter) you can't top the Pixels.



