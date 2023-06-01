Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Samsung to introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 close to home for the first time ever

According to Yonhap News (via SamMobile), the next Samsung Unpacked event will be taking place in Seoul, South Korea. This has been confirmed by Lee Young-hee who is the President of Samsung DX (Device eXperience) unit. While this won't be the first time that Samsung has held an Unpacked event in its home country, it will be the first time that Samsung has unveiled its foldable devices so close to home.

The executive confirmed the location of the next Unpacked event when she appeared at the Samsung Ho-Am Award Ceremony at the Shilla Hotel. When asked why Samsung plans to hold the next Unpacked event in Seoul, the first woman to be a president of a Samsung unit replied, "Because Korea is meaningful and important." During the event, the company is expected to introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Watch 6 series, and possibly the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Lee Young-hee didn't reveal the exact date or location of the next Unpacked event although there are rumors that Samsung could hold it on July 26th which would be earlier than in past years. Additionally, the report indicates that Samsung might also unveil its first mixed-reality headset at the next Unpacked event. This is a headset that delivers both augmented reality and virtual reality to users.

Augmented reality takes a real-world feed and layers over it computer-generated data. Think about Google Glass or Live View on Google Maps which allows those walking to find their destination by following arrows superimposed over a live feed from a rear-facing camera. Virtual reality creates a completely made-up but immersive environment that could put you behind the wheel of an Indy race car or inside the cockpit of a commercial jet that you're trying to land. Apple's Reality Pro, expected to be previewed at WWDC next week, is a mixed-reality headset.

Perhaps the biggest change to the new foldables will be found in the Galaxy Z Flip 5 which will have a 3.4-inch cover screen which is much larger than the 1.9-inch external display found on last year's model. The larger cover screen should probably come with new capabilities that we will hear about during the next Unpacked event.

