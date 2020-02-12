Next generation of Samsung Galaxy A midrangers said to be U.S. bound







More specifically, Weinbach says that the Galaxy A11, Galaxy A21, and Galaxy A51 will be offered in the states as unlocked and carrier-locked handsets. In addition, he says that the Galaxy A01 will be released on Sprint.

The already-released Galaxy A51 features a quad-camera setup in the back







The Galaxy A01 was unveiled in December and will supposedly be released sometime this month. As you can tell by the phone's name, this is an entry-level device that comes with a 5.7-inch LCD display sporting an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1560 for an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood is a 64-bit octa-core processor paired with 2GB of memory and 16GB of expandable storage. A 13MP camera graces the back of the phone along with a 2MP depth sensor. In front, the device carries a 5MP selfie snapper. Sporting a plastic build and a 3000mAh capacity battery, the Galaxy A01 is equipped with a 3.5mm earphone jack.











Sammy's Galaxy A11 has been certified by the FCC and will be powered by the Snapdragon 625 or Snapdragon 626 chipset, an upgrade over the Exynos 7884 SoC that was inside the Galaxy A10 . The Galaxy A11 will be one of the cheapest Galaxy A phones of the year which is obvious from the 2GB of memory that the phone will sport. It also will feature 32GB of expandable storage, a triple-camera setup on the back, and a 4000mAh capacity battery.





Next month we could see the Samsung Galaxy A21 released carrying a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 (HD+) and a 19:9 aspect ratio. An Exynos 7 Octa chip will be driving the mid-ranger which will feature 3GB of memory and 32GB of expandable storage. The three cameras on the back are said to weigh in at 13MP + 8MP + 5MP (depth sensor). The front-facing camera takes 8MP selfies and a 4000mAh capacity battery will reportedly be inside the device.











The Galaxy A51 was already released late last year and is equipped with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution (FHD+) and an aspect ratio of 20:9. This model is powered by the 10nm Exynos 9611 chipset and features 4GB/6GB of memory along with 128GB of expandable storage. The four cameras on the back include a 48MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP Macro camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. A 32MP front-facing selfie camera is onboard and a 4000mAh battery keeps the lights on. Did we mention that there is a 3.5mm headphone jack available, or that the phone is pre-loaded with Android 10? The handset is currently available in India for a price equivalent to $758 USD.





Released earlier this month, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is equipped with a 6.7-inch 1080 x 2400 (FHD+) Super AMOLED Plus display. This works out to an aspect ratio of 20:9. Powered by the Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform, the phone features 8GB of memory with 128GB of storage. On the back of the handset, you will find a 48MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP Macro camera. For selfies, there is a 32MP sensor in back of the punch-hole lens. A large capacity 4500mAh battery is included and Android 10 is pre-installed.





It appears that some of these models, like the Galaxy A51, are stopping first in India before heading to the states. That is the route that the Galaxy A series took last year and there is no reason for Samsung to mess with success.

