Want to buy a Porsche in 2024? It will get along with your iPhone great thanks to next-gen CarPlay
The next generation of CarPlay has been teased by Apple for years now, as far back as 2022, promising many things coming, including an immersive symbiosis between the iPhone and the car. Since then, however, things have been pretty quiet… until now.
There are two posh car brands that announced they will support the next-generation CarPlay: Porsche and Aston Martin (via 9to5Mac). So, that Porsche you’ve been preparing to get in 2024 will get along with your iPhone very well.
However, there are no clarifications on what exact Porsche models will be getting the next-gen CarPlay support – new, or existing ones. The same goes for Aston Martin, who also confirmed they will be supporting the next-gen CarPlay, but didn’t specify what cars will be getting it. Interestingly enough, Aston Martin wasn’t on Apple’s original list of automakers that would support next-generation CarPlay.
The original list of automakers that have signed on to support next-generation CarPlay so far consisted of Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Lincoln, Audi, Volvo, Honda, Porsche, Nissan, Ford, Jaguar, Acura, Polestar, Infiniti, and Renault.
“This next generation of CarPlay is the ultimate iPhone experience for the car”, says Apple. The Cupertino giant promises it will provide “content for all the driver’s screens including the instrument cluster, ensuring a cohesive design experience that is the very best of your car and your iPhone”. There will be the option to control “vehicle functions like radio and temperature” right from CarPlay. “And personalization options ranging from widgets to selecting curated gauge cluster designs make it unique to the driver”.
Michael Mauer, Porsche’s vice president of style, says:
We recently brought the My Porsche app to CarPlay to provide drivers with even easier access to car functionality, and in the future, we will be adding support for the next generation of CarPlay to Porsche models. We look forward to delivering an experience that adds the personal touch of a driver’s iPhone to the exclusivity of a Porsche.
