The next big flagship release to challenge Samsung and Xiaomi just leaked again

By
Vivo
A photo of the vivo X200 Pro back camera island.
vivo X200 Pro. | Image credit – PhoneArena

After releasing three X200 series phones earlier this year, Chinese smartphone brand vivo is gearing up to launch a fourth model that could outshine them all. Recently, live images of the X200 Ultra popped up online, suggesting that its release is imminent. And now, even the color options for the device have leaked.

According to a recent leak from China, vivo's upcoming X200 Ultra, the brand's top-tier flagship device, is expected to come in three colors – a classic white, a sleek black and a wine red, which should be a deep, dark shade of red. The white model could even feature a dual-tone design.

As for the back of the phone, it won't be rocking fake leather like some might have thought. Instead, it might be made of fiberglass or just plain glass, similar to what we saw on the previous X100 Ultra.

Overall, when it comes to design, the upcoming flagship from vivo is expected to be pretty similar to last year's model, with just a few minor adjustments to the camera island.



As for the specs of the upcoming flagship, pretty much everything is already out in the open. If the rumors are right, the X200 Ultra will come packed with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, up to 1 TB of storage and a killer camera setup that includes:

  • 50 MP main camera
  • 50 MP ultra-wide camera
  • 200 MP periscope telephoto camera

And to power it all, the X200 Ultra is expected to come with a huge 6,000 mAh battery, supporting 100W wired charging. And to round it off, the display should be a 2K resolution screen from BOE, featuring micro-curves on all four sides.

As tempting as the X200 Ultra may seem, it is unlikely to leave China's borders. That said, its siblings, the vivo X200 and X200 Pro are already available worldwide and are good choices if you are looking for a flagship from vivo.


However, if you are set on the Ultra experience and don't mind importing and dealing with software tailored to China, the X200 Ultra is expected to drop next month. Still, there are plenty of global alternatives to consider, such as the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, for example. It is currently neck-and-neck with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, for the top spot in PhoneArena's Camera score benchmark.

Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

