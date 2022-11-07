The latest Acer Gaming Chromebook!

Android Software updates Google
Google releases Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1 for compatible Pixel models
Google today released an update for those Pixel users who are members of the Android 13 QPR1 Beta program. The Quarterly Platform Release Beta allows Pixel users, according to Google, to install "Quarterly Platform Releases (QPRs) for the current stable platform that include feature drops, bug fixes, and performance improvements ahead of the public release schedule.

The December Quarterly Release (aka Feature Drop) is due on December 5th, the first Monday of the month. But we are getting ahead of ourselves here. Today's Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1 update exterminates the following bugs:

  • Fixed a platform issue that caused apps to crash when they were using a MediaSession to handle input from hardware media playback buttons.
  • Fixed issues where a device's GPU drivers sometimes caused the system UI to freeze during normal device use.
  • Fixed an issue where Pixel phones sometimes displayed an incorrect "Missed call" notification instead of "Call answered on another device" when the call was answered remotely by Pixel Watch (in untethered mode).
  • Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Google Camera app to crash.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented Google Assistant from being activated by hotword on some devices.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented motion-based gestures, such as "Lift to check phone" or "Flip to Shhh", from working on some devices.
  • Fixed an issue that sometimes caused artifacts to display when recording or viewing video on some devices.
  • Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Google Camera app to launch slowly.
  • Fixed an issue for Pixel 6a devices that sometimes caused the CarrierSettings to crash when inserting a SIM card.
  • Fixed that issue that prevented the "Go to browser" option in the notification shade from working while using an instant app.

The update, weighing in at 19.56MB for the Pixel 6 Pro, is available for the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 or the Pixel 7 Pro. It features the November 2022 security patch. If you're a member of the Beta program, you can find the update at Settings > System > System update.

If you want the Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1 update, you can join the Beta program even though the stable version is less than a month away. To join, go to developer.android.com or tap on this link. Press on the box that says "View your eligible devices." Under the photo of your Pixel is an opt-in button. Tap on it and you'll soon find an update at Settings > System > System update.

If you opt-out before the stable version is released, you'll have to wipe the data off of your phone. But with less than a month until that release is dropped, you probably will make it until the stable release which will then allow you to opt-out of the Beta program with no penalty.
