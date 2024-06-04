Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

New York to ban addictive social media feeds and overnight notifications for teens

By
0comments
New York to ban addictive social media feeds and overnight notifications for teens
New York plans to ban social media companies (think Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snap, and more) from using algorithms to manage content for minors without parental consent.

State lawmakers are taking measures against social media platforms, which have faced criticism in recent years. They're blamed for their alleged addictive nature and impact on young people.

You might recall how in February, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a lawsuit against social media companies like Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram, accusing them of contributing to a mental health crisis among the youth. The lawsuit alleges that the companies intentionally designed their platforms to "purposefully manipulate and addict children and teens to social media applications".

The newly proposed legislation aims to stop social media companies from providing automated feeds to minors. The bill, still being finalized but expected to be voted on in the coming days, would also ban sending notifications to minors during overnight hours without parental consent, according to people familiar with the matter.

In March, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill that prohibits children under 14 from accessing social media platforms and requires parental consent for 14- and 15-year-olds, a move intended to protect them from online risks to their mental health.

Back in March 2023, Utah was the first U.S. state to implement laws regulating children's access to social media in March of last year, followed by states like Arkansas, Louisiana, Ohio, and Texas.

The dangers go beyond the algorithm's addictive nature. Kids on social media (without proper supervision) are exposed to inappropriate content that can be harmful to their development. This includes violent images, explicit material, and misinformation that can skew their understanding of the world. Moreover, the addictive nature of social media can lead to excessive screen time, which is associated with a host of issues such as sleep disturbances, decreased physical activity, and impaired academic performance.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
T-Mobile customers won't have to wait much longer for satellite texting, FCC filing reveals
T-Mobile customers won't have to wait much longer for satellite texting, FCC filing reveals
iPhone 16 Pro will have a huge camera island, new images reveal
iPhone 16 Pro will have a huge camera island, new images reveal

Latest News

Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless