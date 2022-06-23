Instagram will use video selfies to try and guess your age, ask people to vouch for you

“If someone attempts to edit their date of birth on Instagram from under the age of 18 to 18 or over, we’ll require them to verify their age using one of three options: upload their ID, record a video selfie or ask mutual friends to verify their age,”



Uploading your ID might not be the perfect way to do this, and that’s why Instagram is testing two additional options - the aforementioned selfie video and something called “social vouching.” The selfie video feature will rely on AI algorithms to guess the age of the person signing up or logging in (Meta is partnering with Yoti - a company specializing in age-verification technology to do this). Here’s Meta’s explanation of the procedure involved:











The second option is even more interesting - social vouching. Instagram users will be able to ask three already verified users over the age of 18 to vouch for them. Here’s how it would work:



The changes are already rolling out to select test groups in the US and will be coming to all Instagram accounts in the following weeks. What do you think about it? Do you think an AI would be able to guess your age or this is just a recipe for a huge social backlash?

The changes are already rolling out to select test groups in the US and will be coming to all Instagram accounts in the following weeks. What do you think about it? Do you think an AI would be able to guess your age or this is just a recipe for a huge social backlash?