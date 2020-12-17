Check out this video from Nokia starring its new handset
A couple of days ago we told you that HMD Global had unveiled another mid-range handset, the Nokia 5.4. While it is not yet clear if the device is going to touch down in the states, the Nokia Mobile YouTube Channel has a short video called Capture Your World that reveals some of the specs for the handset. First, we should tell you that the video shows off the rounded corners of the device and the circular camera module on the back. As you can see, there is a rear-facing finger print scanner on the rear panel.
The video shows off Cinema Mode, and no, you are not seeing a scene from The Birds. Cinema Mode shoots video in 24fps using a cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio. With spatial audio, sound is heard all around you, even above your head. Wind noise cancellation removes the howling from your videos.
While the device will come to the market with Android 10 installed, the Nokia 5.4 will be ready for Android 11 quickly; Nokia promises two years of Android system updates. And HMD Global has opened its own online store where Nokia phones will be offered with the best prices and where you will find exclusive offers. Right now, we can tell you that the phone is available in India priced at 16,900 Rupees (equivalent to $230.05 at current exchange rates).
Lastly, we'd be remiss if we didn't inform you that the Nokia 5.4 does not support 5G.