Nokia Android

Check out this video from Nokia starring its new handset

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Dec 17, 2020, 1:50 AM
Check out this video from Nokia starring its new handset
A couple of days ago we told you that HMD Global had unveiled another mid-range handset, the Nokia 5.4. While it is not yet clear if the device is going to touch down in the states, the Nokia Mobile YouTube Channel has a short video called Capture Your World that reveals some of the specs for the handset. First, we should tell you that the video shows off the rounded corners of the device and the circular camera module on the back. As you can see, there is a rear-facing finger print scanner on the rear panel.

The Nokia 5.4 will be available in Polar Night and Dusk color options; the device sports a 6.39-inch HD+ display and features a 16MP punch-hole selfie snapper. The round camera module sports a 48MP primary camera, a 5MP Ultra-wide camera, and both a 2MP macro lens and depth sensor. Zeiss optics are used for the camera and under the hood you'll find the Snapdragon 662 chipset with AI technology included. The 4000mAh battery can provide up to two days between charges says Nokia, and supports 10W fast charging. There is also a handy dandy dedicated Google Assistant button. Three different configurations are available: 4GB memory + 64GB of storage, 6GB of memory + 64GB of storage, and 6GB of memory paired with 128GB of storage.


 
The video shows off Cinema Mode, and no, you are not seeing a scene from The Birds. Cinema Mode shoots video in 24fps using a cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio. With spatial audio, sound is heard all around you, even above your head. Wind noise cancellation removes the howling from your videos.

While the device will come to the market with Android 10 installed, the Nokia 5.4 will be ready for Android 11 quickly; Nokia promises two years of Android system updates. And HMD Global has opened its own online store where Nokia phones will be offered with the best prices and where you will find exclusive offers. Right now, we can tell you that the phone is available in India priced at 16,900 Rupees (equivalent to $230.05 at current exchange rates).

Lastly, we'd be remiss if we didn't inform you that the Nokia 5.4 does not support 5G.

