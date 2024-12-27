New SmartThings widget controls your Samsung TV from your phone
The SmartThings app for Android has a new remote control widget. This means you can control your SmartThings-enabled TV or monitor right from your phone's home screen.
But that's not all this handy app can do. SmartThings is designed to be the central hub for your smart home. It can connect to a wide range of devices, from lights and thermostats to security cameras and appliances. This app makes it possible to turn on your lights, adjust the temperature, and even start your coffee maker all from one app.
The app also gives you a way to monitor your home security. You can get alerts if a door or window is opened, and you can even view live footage from your security cameras.
And now, with the December 2024 update (version 1.8.26.21), Samsung has added a handy widget. It's like a mini version of your TV remote built right into your phone. Just tap the widget and you have instant access to the controls.
But that's not all this handy app can do. SmartThings is designed to be the central hub for your smart home. It can connect to a wide range of devices, from lights and thermostats to security cameras and appliances. This app makes it possible to turn on your lights, adjust the temperature, and even start your coffee maker all from one app.
With SmartThings, you can create custom routines and automations to make your life easier. For example, you could set up a "good morning" routine that turns on your lights, adjusts the thermostat, and starts your coffee maker when your alarm goes off. Or you could create a "movie night" routine that dims the lights and turns on your TV.
The app also gives you a way to monitor your home security. You can get alerts if a door or window is opened, and you can even view live footage from your security cameras.
SmartThings update on Google Play Store | Image credit — PhoneArena
And now, with the December 2024 update (version 1.8.26.21), Samsung has added a handy widget. It's like a mini version of your TV remote built right into your phone. Just tap the widget and you have instant access to the controls.
SmartThings widget with the new version. | Images credit — Android Authority
There is one catch, though. The widget only works with Samsung TVs and monitors made in 2022 or later. Older models aren't compatible, likely due to hardware or software limitations. If you have a compatible Samsung screen, you can get started by updating your SmartThings app, which you can find on the Play Store or the Galaxy Store.
This update is just one of many that SmartThings has received recently. Samsung has been busy adding new features and improving the app's functionality. For example, they recently launched a new program called SmartThings Flex Connect. This program allows you to connect your smart home devices to the SmartThings app and earn rewards for helping to save energy.
It's great to see Samsung continuing to invest in SmartThings. With all these new updates, the app is becoming even more useful and convenient.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: