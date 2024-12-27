New SmartThings widget controls your Samsung TV from your phone





Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.



And now, with the December 2024 update (version 1.8.26.21), Samsung has added a handy widget. It's like a mini version of your TV remote built right into your phone. Just tap the widget and you have instant access to the controls. And now, with the December 2024 update (version 1.8.26.21), Samsung has added a handy widget. It's like a mini version of your TV remote built right into your phone. Just tap the widget and you have instant access to the controls.





SmartThings widget with the new version. | Images credit — Android Authority

There is one catch, though. The widget only works with Samsung TVs and monitors made in 2022 or later. Older models aren't compatible, likely due to hardware or software limitations. If you have a compatible Samsung screen, you can get started by updating your SmartThings app, which you can find on the There is one catch, though. The widget only works with Samsung TVs and monitors made in 2022 or later. Older models aren't compatible, likely due to hardware or software limitations. If you have a compatible Samsung screen, you can get started by updating your SmartThings app, which you can find on the Play Store or the Galaxy Store.





This update is just one of many that SmartThings has received recently. Samsung has been busy adding new features and improving the app's functionality. For example, they recently launched a new program called SmartThings Flex Connect. This program allows you to connect your smart home devices to the SmartThings app and earn rewards for helping to save energy.





It's great to see Samsung continuing to invest in SmartThings. With all these new updates, the app is becoming even more useful and convenient.