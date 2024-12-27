Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

New SmartThings widget controls your Samsung TV from your phone

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Software updates
Samsung SmartThings header image with logo
The SmartThings app for Android has a new remote control widget. This means you can control your SmartThings-enabled TV or monitor right from your phone's home screen.

But that's not all this handy app can do. SmartThings is designed to be the central hub for your smart home. It can connect to a wide range of devices, from lights and thermostats to security cameras and appliances. This app makes it possible to turn on your lights, adjust the temperature, and even start your coffee maker all from one app.

With SmartThings, you can create custom routines and automations to make your life easier. For example, you could set up a "good morning" routine that turns on your lights, adjusts the thermostat, and starts your coffee maker when your alarm goes off. Or you could create a "movie night" routine that dims the lights and turns on your TV.

The app also gives you a way to monitor your home security. You can get alerts if a door or window is opened, and you can even view live footage from your security cameras.

Screenshot of the new SmartThings update on the Google Play Store
SmartThings update on Google Play Store | Image credit — PhoneArena


And now, with the December 2024 update (version 1.8.26.21), Samsung has added a handy widget. It's like a mini version of your TV remote built right into your phone. Just tap the widget and you have instant access to the controls.

SmartThings widget with the new version. | Images credit — Android Authority

There is one catch, though. The widget only works with Samsung TVs and monitors made in 2022 or later. Older models aren't compatible, likely due to hardware or software limitations. If you have a compatible Samsung screen, you can get started by updating your SmartThings app, which you can find on the Play Store or the Galaxy Store.

This update is just one of many that SmartThings has received recently. Samsung has been busy adding new features and improving the app's functionality. For example, they recently launched a new program called SmartThings Flex Connect. This program allows you to connect your smart home devices to the SmartThings app and earn rewards for helping to save energy.

It's great to see Samsung continuing to invest in SmartThings. With all these new updates, the app is becoming even more useful and convenient.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it’s been sitting for a while
Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it’s been sitting for a while
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro image shows first front design change since iPhone 14 Pro
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro image shows first front design change since iPhone 14 Pro
Nearly 500K power banks sold by Amazon are dangerous and have been recalled
Nearly 500K power banks sold by Amazon are dangerous and have been recalled

Latest News

T-Mobile will terminate 5G internet service if it suspects you don't need it
T-Mobile will terminate 5G internet service if it suspects you don't need it
Samsung Galaxy S25 series to finally support seamless updates
Samsung Galaxy S25 series to finally support seamless updates
Samsung's 2025 foldable phone model numbers leaked in One UI 7 beta
Samsung's 2025 foldable phone model numbers leaked in One UI 7 beta
Powerhouse Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets huge discount ahead of New Year's Eve
Powerhouse Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets huge discount ahead of New Year's Eve
At $120 off, the sleek Pixel Tablet is selling quickly
At $120 off, the sleek Pixel Tablet is selling quickly
Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset brings Apple Intelligence feature to Galaxy S25 Ultra
Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset brings Apple Intelligence feature to Galaxy S25 Ultra
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless