Search bar placement and design changes are being tested for the Google app
Changes are taking place behind the scenes for the popular Google app. According to Mishaal Rahman, former Editor-in-Chief at XDA and currently the Senior Technical Editor at Esper, members of the Google News Telegram group are seeing different placements and designs for the search bar in the Google app. There are both positives and negatives to these changes.
Another change being tested is one that moves the search bar to the bottom of the display. However, images show that in this test, the user's profile picture, and thus access to the Google app's settings, is no longer integrated inside the search bar.
Google loves to run so-called A/B tests where in this case we'd assume that some Android users will get the new search bar with the integrated settings access at the top of the screen, and others get the version with the search bar on the bottom of the display without the settings integration.