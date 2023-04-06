Filings reveal the two names of Motorola's next Razr and the battery capacity



The latest iteration of Motorola's clamshell flip phone, the Razr, is supposed to be unveiled in China during the second quarter with a global version expected to be introduced as well. According to 91mobiles , the Razr+ 2023 will be the name of the foldable in China and the UAE as that was the moniker listed on China's CQC (China Quality Certification) website and the United Arab Emirates' TDRA webpage.





The listings also revealed that the model number is XT2321-3 and the device will sport a 3640mAh battery that will fast charge at 33W. That compares to the 3500mAh battery on the Razr (2022),





One other regulatory agency, Canada's Radio Equipment List, posted a certification for the XT2321-3 model number but called the device the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. So based on these certificates, the phone will be known as the Motorola Razr+ 2023 in Asia, and will be called the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra in other regions of the world.











The latest rumored specs for the device indicate that it will feature a 6.7-inch P-OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you'll find the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The newest Razr will reportedly come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Two cameras will grace the rear of the clamshell with one backed by a 64MP image sensor and the other driven by a 13MP sensor. A front-facing camera using a 32MP sensor can be used for selfies and video chats. As is typical for many Motorola phones, the device is protected from splashes.









With the 3.3-inch external screen found on the Oppo Find N2 Flip and the rumored 3.4-inch Cover Display expected on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Motorola also is expected to hike the size of its external Quick View screen from last year's 2.7-inch display.





