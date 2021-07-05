New patch for Google Maps on CarPlay addresses annoying issue

New patch for Google Maps on CarPlay addresses annoying issue0
Thankfully, the search giant acted somewhat quickly, and after a few weeks, the issue was resolved for Android Auto users. However, almost as an infectious disease in the code, the problem migrated to the CarPlay app for iPhone.
Apart from the missing blue line, some had also been reporting inconsistency in the GPS tracking of the app. Simply put, Maps would randomly stop following your location, almost as if it gave up. With the latest update, this issue looks to have gotten resolved, and the app no longer loses the person's location.
For those of you out there who are not sure which version of Google Maps you have, here's how you can find out:
- Open Google Maps
- Tap on your profile at the top right
- Select Settings
- Tap on About, terms and privacy
If you don't yet have the latest update, just tap on the option in the App Store to manually search for it.