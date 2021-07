New patch for Google Maps on CarPlay addresses annoying issue

Open Google Maps Tap on your profile at the top right Select Settings Tap on About, terms and privacy





If you own an iOS device and use any Google apps on it, you are probably no stranger to them being less optimized and maintained than their Android counterparts. One of the more recent cases was a particular bug in the Google Maps app where your chosen route would not show up on the screen when using CarPlay.The issue was first spotted during February this year in Google Maps for Android Auto. Many users reported that the blue line highlighting their chosen route had disappeared. The only indicators that remained were the guiding white arrows and the audio.Thankfully, the search giant acted somewhat quickly, and after a few weeks, the issue was resolved for Android Auto users. However, almost as an infectious disease in the code, the problem migrated to the CarPlay app for iPhone.In the middle of June, Google released patch 5.71 for Maps on CarPlay, partially taking care of the missing blue line issue. Now with patch 5.72, the problem seems to have disappeared entirely. This statement comes purely from users’ feedback, as Google has made no official comment on it.Apart from the missing blue line, some had also been reporting inconsistency in the GPS tracking of the app. Simply put, Maps would randomly stop following your location, almost as if it gave up. With the latest update, this issue looks to have gotten resolved, and the app no longer loses the person's location.For those of you out there who are not sure which version of Google Maps you have, here's how you can find out: